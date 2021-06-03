Piers Morgan Catches Heat for Calling Naomi Osaka ‘Spoiled Brat’

*British media personality Piers Morgan is catching heat for calling tennis champion Naomi Osaka a “spoiled brat” over her decision to withdraw from the French Open on Sunday.

Earlier we reported that Osaka was fined $15,000 for NOT speaking to the press after her match at the French Open on Sunday. She later quit the tournament and cited her mental health as the reason for the move.

“Ms Osaka is also an arrogant spoiled brat whose fame and fortune appears to have inflated her ego to gigantic proportions,” Morgan wrote in his May 31 column for the Daily Mail. “What’s not meaningless is her frankly contemptible attempt to avoid legitimate media scrutiny by weaponizing mental health to justify her boycott.”

Morgan then reminded everyone of his obsession with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by comparing Osaka to the royal couple.

READ MORE: Naomi Osaka Withdraws from French Open After $15K Fine for Not Doing Media Presser

“In other words, she has no problem with the media lauding her undeniable brilliance with a tennis racket, right to the point they say anything negative, however reasonably and fact-based, because then they’re damaging her mental health,” he wrote. “This is straight out of the Meghan and Harry playbook of wanting to have the world’s largest cake and eating it, by exploiting the media for ruthlessly commercial self-promotion but using mental health to silence any media criticism.”

Social media users blasted him for attacking yet another media personality of color.

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, British comedian London Hughes tweeted a photo of Morgan with Serena Williams, writing “Anytime Piers Morgan gets called a racist or anti-Black he’s always quick to post a pic with Black people in his defence….. Later I’m gonna take a selfie with some salad to convince people I’m a vegan.”

@FarahGhuznavi wrote on Twitter: “If he hates anyone else ‘playing the victim,’ it’s interesting when he’s just a petulant princess – he stormed off his OWN set.”

She is referring to when he stormed off the set of the television show Good Morning Britain earlier this year after benign called out over his unhealthy obsession with Markle.

“You walked off the set in the middle of a show because someone criticized you. STFU,” actor Bradley Whitford tweeted in response to Moran’s article.