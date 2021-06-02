Sabrina Peterson Reacts to T.I. Laughing at Her Apology Request

*Sabrina Peterson, the woman who inspired a slew of women to come forward with allegations that T.I. and his wife Tiny (Tameka Cottle) drugged and raped them, has reacted to the rapper playing down her apology request.

Per Ace Showbiz, Sabrina, who used to be a family friend of T.I and Tiny, revealed that she’s willing to drop her lawsuit against the couple, whom she also accused of sexual assault, if they apologize to her.

However, Tip has made it clear that she’ll be waiting until hell freezes over for his apology. The hip-hop star took to Instagram to post a picture of himself laughing while at Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ party, along with the caption “An Apology???? -Drako voice #WhatItsComeTo.”

Tiny also chimed in, writing in the comment section, “LOL it’s too early for this sir.”



When Sabrina caught wind of the shade, she posted a picture of the 14 signs of narcissists that included “two faced, putting friends and family down behind their backs,” “lack sympathy for others, especially those they exploit” and “have trouble admitting their mistakes.” She also shared a picture of T.I. posing with accused rapist R. Kelly.

Tiny previously responded to Sabrina’s claims that T.I. pointed a gun at her during a disagreement.

“The sad part about being a woman & BEING A BLACK WOMAN IS THIS! The public PRAISES OUR PREDATORS! @troubleman31 you PUT A GUN TO MY HEAD IN FRONT OF CHILDREN & I NEVER CALLED THE POLICE ON YOU! But for years you have painted me as the VILLAIN!” Peterson wrote on Instagram.

In a separate post, Peterson claimed she has spoken with other women who were allegedly victimized by T.I. “I didn’t know how many women he truly hurt & didn’t know what made me finally say something. Nonetheless, I’m blessed that I did,” Peterson continued. “THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING, THIS ISH HAS GOTTEN REALLY REAL.”

Tiny responded to Peterson’s allegations in a message captured by The Shade Room.

“Hold up…So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle two years ago,” wrote Tiny. “Now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What’s up with you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop harassing my family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please get help. But leave us alone!”