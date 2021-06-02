‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Leads 3rd Annual ‘Critics Choice Real TV Awards’ + Alex Trebek to be Honored Posthumously

*Los Angeles – The Critics Choice Association (CCA) and nonfiction producers’ organization NPACT unveiled today the nominees for the third annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, which recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

Alex Trebek will be honored posthumously with this year’s Impact Award, which recognizes an outstanding individual for career excellence and the positive impact they have made on the world of nonfiction content. Mr. Trebek and his legacy epitomize what the Impact Award was created to honor. His longstanding commitment to the pursuit of excellence, his continual encouragement of curiosity, and his unfailing charm made Mr. Trebek one of television’s most respected and beloved figures. He was an inspiration to the nonfiction community that selected him for this award, and to the vast audience that welcomed him into their daily lives.

All Critics Choice Real TV Awards winners will be celebrated via a special press release and announcement on Monday, June 21. Winners in two categories – Female Star of the Year and Male Star of the Year – will be chosen by fan voting, which is now open at criticschoice.com.

After a record-breaking near-600 submissions, and a stellar year in reality television, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1) once again had a very strong showing, racking up nominations for Best Competition Series, Best Ensemble Cast In An Unscripted Series, Female Star of the Year for Michelle Visage, and two for RuPaul himself – Best Show Host and Male Star of the Year. Several other programs received multiple nominations, notably “Queer Eye” (Netflix), “Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” (CNN), “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” (Hulu), and “Top Chef” (Bravo) each earning three. Netflix leads the networks once again with the chance to take home 22 trophies. HBO/HBO Max follows close behind with 14 possible wins.

“As the number of platforms continues to grow, the quality of unscripted television programming has skyrocketed, and we are thrilled to be able to recognize so much great work, especially at the end of a year when this content was needed more than ever,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “We are looking forward to celebrating this year’s winners, and our most deserving Impact Award honoree Alex Trebek, later this month.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Yvonne Orji Reveals Steamy ‘Insecure’ Sex Scene Secrets While Being Celibate on Hot Happy Mess Podcast / LISTEN

Said NPACT General Manager Michelle Van Kempen, “Throughout the unprecedented challenge of the last year, nonfiction content was a touchstone for audiences around the globe. From documentary to reality, competition to game shows, nonfiction provided much-needed connection and entertainment. We are immensely grateful to the family of Alex Trebek for allowing NPACT and the CCA to honor him this year, and to celebrate the positive impact he made on our industry.”

Alex Trebek was an American game show host, best known as the longtime host of the television quiz show “Jeopardy!,” becoming host upon its 1984 revival in syndication.

Trebek began his broadcasting career in news with the Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC), where he covered national news and special events for both radio and television. Prior to “Jeopardy!,” Trebek hosted such game shows as “The Wizard of Odds,” “Double Dare,” “High Rollers,” “Battlestars,” “Classic Concentration,” “The $128,000 Question,” and “To Tell The Truth.” He also frequently appeared as himself in many films and television shows.

Trebek hosted more than 8,000 “Jeopardy!” episodes, setting a Guinness World Record. He received the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host seven times, and was presented with the 2011 Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He and Jeopardy! received the Peabody Award in 2011. Alex Trebek passed away on November 8, 2020.

For the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, Bob Bain and Joey Berlin serve as Executive Producers. Michelle Van Kempen is Executive Producer for NPACT.

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards were launched in 2019 when the CCA and NPACT joined forces to create a large-scale awards platform dedicated to giving the robust, ever-evolving unscripted genre critical attention and support. The awards celebrate programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, and also recognize industry leaders with special awards highlighting career achievements.

The Critics Choice Association monitors all awards submissions and selects the nominees in all competitive categories. NPACT leads the selection of non-competitive discretionary awards. A blue-ribbon nominating committee made up of CCA members with expertise in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming determines the nominees. Winners will be chosen by a vote of the CCA membership.

About the Critics Choice Association (CCA)

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 400 television, radio and online critics. It was organized in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the blurring of the distinctions between film, television, and streaming content. For more information, visit CriticsChoice.com.

About NPACT

NPACT is the trade association for nonfiction production companies doing business in the U.S. Serving as the voice for the unscripted creative community, NPACT advocates for the advancement of nonfiction production across all genres of unscripted, and provides resources and information to help improve business conditions for its member companies whose programming airs across all linear TV and streaming platforms. For more information visit npact.org.

* * *

NOMINATIONS FOR THE THIRD ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Tough as Nails (CBS)

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY

American Idol (ABC)

Legendary (HBO Max)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

The Voice (NBC)

World of Dance (NBC)

BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (discovery+)

Deaf U (Netflix)

Lenox Hill (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

The Real World Homecoming: New York (Paramount+)

BEST STRUCTURED SERIES

A World of Calm (HBO Max)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

History of Swear Words (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+)

BEST BUSINESS SHOW

Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis (CNBC)

Undercover Billionaire (Discovery Channel and discovery+)

Wahl Street (HBO Max)

BEST SPORTS SHOW

30 for 30 (ESPN)

Defying Gravity (YouTube Originals)

Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix)

Peyton’s Places (ESPN+)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO)

Murder Among the Mormons (Netflix)

Murder on Middle Beach (HBO)

The Ripper (Netflix)

The Vow (HBO)

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)

BEST ONGOING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

American Masters (PBS)

Dear … (Apple TV+)

Frontline (PBS)

POV (PBS)

The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (Showtime)

The Vow (HBO)

BEST LIMITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (Apple TV+)

Amend: The Fight for America (Netflix)

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO)

Love Fraud (Showtime)

Murder on Middle Beach (HBO)

Secrets of the Whales (Disney+ / National Geographic)

BEST SHORT FORM SERIES

First Person (Snapchat)

Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside the Lines (MasterClass)

Lady Parts (ellentube)

OWN Your Vote (NowThis and OWN social channels)

Ready Jet Cook (Food Network Kitchen)

BEST LIVE SHOW

A special winner will be announced on June 21.

BEST CULINARY SHOW

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Food Network)

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (discovery+)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

Top Chef (Bravo)

BEST GAME SHOW

25 Words or Less (Fox/Syndicated)

Jeopardy! (CBS Television/Syndicated)

Supermarket Sweep (ABC)

Weakest Link (NBC)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC)

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW

Men in Kilts (Starz)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (National Geographic)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW

Life in Color with David Attenborough (Netflix)

Secrets of the Whales (Disney+ / National Geographic)

That Animal Rescue Show (Paramount+)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Nat Geo WILD)

Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

BEST LIFESTYLE: FASHION/BEAUTY SHOW

Haute Dog (HBO Max)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shine True (Fuse)

Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix)

Stylish with Jenna Lyons (HBO Max)

BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW

90 Day Fiancé (TLC)

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Netflix)

BEST LIFESTYLE: HOME/GARDEN SHOW

House Hunters International (HGTV)

Martha Knows Best (HGTV)

Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV)

Rock the Block (HGTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Top Chef (Bravo)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Crikey! It’s The Irwins (discovery+)

The Real World Homecoming: New York (Paramount+)

BEST SHOW HOST

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Oprah Winfrey – The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+)

Stanley Tucci – Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

MALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Stanley Tucci – Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Guy Fieri – Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Phil Rosenthal – Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

FEMALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Nicole Byer – Nailed It! (Netflix)

Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PROGRAMMING BY A NETWORK OR STREAMING PLATFORM

Discovery+

Disney+

HBO Max

Hulu

National Geographic

Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PRODUCTION

The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)

Jigsaw Productions

Renegade 83

Sharp Entertainment

NOMINEES BY PROGRAM FOR THE THIRD ANNUAL

CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (Apple TV+) – 1

Best Limited Documentary Series

25 Words or Less (Fox/Syndicated) – 1

Best Game Show

30 for 30 (ESPN) – 1

Best Sports Show

90 Day Fiancé (TLC) – 1

Best Relationship Show

A World of Calm (HBO Max) – 1

Best Structured Series

Amend: The Fight for America (Netflix) – 1

Best Limited Documentary Series

American Idol (ABC) – 1

Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety

American Masters (PBS) – 1

Best Ongoing Documentary Series

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Food Network) – 1

Best Culinary Show

Couples Therapy (Showtime) – 1

Best Relationship Show

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (discovery+) – 2

Best Unstructured Series

Best Ensemble Cast In An Unscripted Series

Deaf U (Netflix) – 1

Best Unstructured Series

Dear … (Apple TV+) – 1

Best Ongoing Documentary Series

Defying Gravity (YouTube Originals) – 1

Best Sports Show

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network) – 2

Best Structured Series

Male Star of the Year

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC) – 1

Female Star of the Year

First Person (Snapchat) – 1

Best Short Form Series

Frontline (PBS) – 1

Best Ongoing Documentary Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) – 1

Female Star of the Year

Haute Dog (HBO Max) – 1

Best Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show

History of Swear Words (Netflix) – 1

Best Structured Series

House Hunters International (HGTV) – 1

Best Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO) – 2

Best Crime/Justice Show

Best Limited Documentary Series

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix) – 1

Best Relationship Show

Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside the Lines (MasterClass) – 1

Best Short Form Series

Jeopardy! (CBS Television/Syndicated) – 1

Best Game Show

Lady Parts (ellentube) – 1

Best Short Form Series

Last Chance U: Basketball (Netflix) – 1

Best Sports Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) – 1

Best Show Host

Legendary (HBO Max) – 1

Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety

Lenox Hill (Netflix) – 1

Best Unstructured Series

Life in Color with David Attenborough (Netflix) – 1

Best Animal/Nature Show

Love Fraud (Showtime) – 1

Best Limited Documentary Series

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix) – 1

Best Relationship Show

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (discovery+) – 1

Best Culinary Show

Martha Knows Best (HGTV) – 1

Best Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show

Men in Kilts (Starz) – 1

Best Travel/Adventure Show

Murder Among the Mormons (Netflix) – 1

Best Crime/Justice Show

Murder on Middle Beach (HBO) – 2

Best Crime/Justice Show

Best Limited Documentary Series

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Netflix) – 1

Best Relationship Show

Nailed It! (Netflix) – 2

Best Culinary Show

Female Star of the Year

OWN Your Vote (NowThis and OWN social channels) – 1

Best Short Form Series

Peyton’s Places (ESPN+) – 1

Best Sports Show

POV (PBS) – 1

Best Ongoing Documentary Series

Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV) – 1

Best Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show

Queer Eye (Netflix) – 3

Best Structure Series

Best Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show

Best Ensemble Cast In An Unscripted Series

Ready Jet Cook (Food Network Kitchen) – 1

Best Short Form Series

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO) – 1

Best Sports Show

Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network) – 1

Best Business Show

Rock the Block (HGTV) – 1

Best Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (National Geographic) – 1

Best Travel/Adventure Show

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) – 5

Best Competition Series

Best Ensemble Cast In An Unscripted Series

Best Show Host

Male Star of the Year

Female Star of the Year

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1) – 1

Best Unstructured Series

Secrets of the Whales (Disney+ / National Geographic) – 2

Best Limited Documentary Series

Best Animal/Nature Show

Selling Sunset (Netflix) – 1

Best Lifestyle: Home/Garden Show

Shark Tank (ABC) – 1

Best Business Show

Shine True (Fuse) – 1

Best Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show

Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix) – 1

Best Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix) – 2

Best Travel/Adventure Show

Male Star of the Year

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN) – 3

Best Travel/Adventure Show

Best Show Host

Male Star of the Year

Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis (CNBC) – 1

Best Business Show

Stylish with Jenna Lyons (HBO Max) – 1

Best Lifestyle: Fashion/Beauty Show

Supermarket Sweep (ABC) – 1

Best Game Show

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu) – 3

Best Culinary Show

Best Show Host

Female Star of the Year

That Animal Rescue Show (Paramount+) – 1

Best Animal/Nature Show

The Amazing Race (CBS) – 1

Best Competition Series

The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (Showtime) – 1

Best Ongoing Documentary Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) – 1

Male Star of the Year

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) – 1

Best Competition Series

The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network) – 1

Best Travel/Adventure

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Nat Geo WILD) – 1

Best Animal/Nature Show

The Masked Singer (Fox) – 1

Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety

The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+) – 2

Best Structured Series

Best Show Host

The Real World Homecoming: New York (Paramount+) – 2

Best Unstructured Series

Best Ensemble Cast In An Unscripted Series

The Ripper (Netflix) – 1

Bets Crime/Justice Show

The Voice (NBC) – 1

Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety

The Vow (HBO) – 2

Best Crime/Justice Show

Best Ongoing Documentary Series

Top Chef (Bravo) – 3

Best Competition Series

Best Culinary Show

Best Ensemble Cast In An Unscripted Series

Tough as Nails (CBS) – 1

Best Competition Series

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic) – 1

Best Crime/Justice Show

Undercover Billionaire (Discovery Channel and discovery+) – 1

Best Business Show

Wahl Street (HBO Max) – 1

Best Business Show

Weakest Link (NBC) – 1

Best Game Show

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC) – 1

Best Game Show

Wizard of Paws (BYUtv) – 1

Best Animal/Nature Show

World of Dance (NBC) – 1

Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety

NOMINEES BY NETWORK FOR THE THIRD ANNUAL

CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS

Netflix – 22

HBO / HBO Max – 14

Food Network / Food Network Kitchen – 6

National Geographic / Nat Geo WILD – 5

VH1 – 6

Discovery Channel / discovery+ – 5

ABC – 4

Apple TV+ – 4

HGTV – 4

Hulu – 4

Bravo – 3

CBS & CBS Television/Syndicated – 3

CNN – 3

Disney+ – 3

NBC – 3

Paramount+ – 3

PBS – 3

Showtime – 3

ESPN / ESPN+ – 2

Fox & Fox/Syndicated – 2

TLC – 2

BYUtv – 1

CNBC – 1

Comedy Central – 1

ellentube – 1

Fuse – 1

MasterClass – 1

NowThis and OWN social channels – 1

Snapchat – 1

Starz – 1

TBS – 1

YouTube Originals – 1