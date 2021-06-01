Barack Obama Says Confirmation of UFOs ‘Wouldn’t Change My Politics’

*Former President Barack Obama is weighing in on the UFO controversy, telling New York Times columnist Ezra Klein that the existence of aliens “wouldn’t change my politics at all,” he said.

“Because my entire politics is premised on the fact that we are these tiny organisms on this little speck floating in the middle of space,” Obama said on Tuesday’s episode of The Ezra Klein Show podcast.

“When we were going through tough political times and I’d try to cheer my staff up, I’d tell them a statistic that John Holdren, my science adviser, told me, which was that there are more stars in the known universe than there are grains of sand on the planet Earth,” he said.

“Well, sometimes it cheered them up; sometimes they’d just roll their eyes and say, ‘Oh, there he goes again,’ ” Obama said. “But the point is, I guess, that my politics has always been premised on the notion that the differences we have on this planet are real. They’re profound. And they cause enormous tragedy as well as joy.”

He continued: “We’re just a bunch of humans with doubts and confusion. We do the best we can. And the best thing we can do is treat each other better because we’re all we’ve got. And so I would hope that the knowledge that there were aliens out there would solidify people’s sense that what we have in common is a little more important.”

Obama believes if aliens are ever proven to be real, it would greatly impact the popular belief system of humans, saying “there would be immediate arguments about like, well, we need to spend a lot more money on weapons systems to defend ourselves. New religions would pop up. And who knows what kind of arguments we get into. We’re good at manufacturing arguments for each other.”

Previously, former Navy Lt. Ryan Graves confirmed the existence of UFOs.

Speaking to 60 Minutes, Graves said he has seen unidentified flying objects in restricted airspace near Virginia Beach almost every day for two years. These are the same UFOs that the Pentagon confirmed in April are the real deal.

“I am worried, frankly. You know, if these were tactical jets from another country that were hanging out up there, it would be a massive issue,” Graves said. “But because it looks slightly different, we’re not willing to actually look at the problem in the face. We’re happy to just ignore the fact that these are out there, watching us every day.”

Graves also noted that some of the unidentified aircrafts could be highly advanced tech from Russia or China.

“Imagine a technology that can do 600 to 700 G-forces, that can fly 13,000 miles an hour, that, that can evade radar and can fly through air and water and possibly space, and oh, by the way, has no obvious signs of propulsion, no wings, no control surfaces and yet still can defy the natural effects of Earth’s gravity. That’s precisely what we’re seeing,” former DOD official Luis Elizondo said.

A bombshell government report on UFOs is expected to arrive in June, and Elizondo is urging people to “manage their expectations” on what may be released.

“If it turns out we have been leapfrogged technologically by a foreign adversary, then we are dealing with an intelligence failure on the level of 9/11,” he said.