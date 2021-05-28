Emily Blunt On Tequila, Double Dates With John & ‘A Quiet Place II’ / EURexclusiveWATCH

*The new Paramount film, “A Quiet Place II” begins shortly after the deadly events that ended the original. Now the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence.

Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

EURweb correspondent Jill Munroe talked with Blunt and the director/writer of the film, her husband, John Krasinski, about recreating the original’s magic with the sequel.

Munroe: As a sequel from a big hit…did you have any reservations? Did you approach anything differently this time?

Blunt: Both John and I had reservations. If he were going to have to helm it again, it would have to be an undeniable idea that he couldn’t – not do it. The thing that combated our reluctance was when he pitched me the opening sequence he had in his mind. I said, ‘we have to do this movie.’ Also, recognizing there was such an investment in this family from people. They want to know what happened to them, what happens next. It’s exciting to come back and play a character that’s so personal, but her environment has gone through the roof when it comes to stakes. It was really thrilling.

Munroe: With the original film, John said it was a love letter to your children. What are your thoughts on that, and what frame of mind does it put you in as far as your own family?

Blunt: I think it is that idea about how far you would go to protect your children. I think a lot of parents feel they would go to the ends of the earth. That they would put themselves in front of a train to protect their children. The film does explore that; it explores that deep connection you have with your children. I think that’s what I responded to with the character. She’s just maternally so ferocious. I admire her greatly.

For John, the sequel represents a thank you to fans of the original.

Krasinski: This movie is two things, one of which, as corny as it sounds, is my thank-you note to the audience for the first one. I initially said to the studio, ‘I want no part of a second one because not only was I never going to achieve a movie that was as personal to me creatively.’ I also thought there is no way I can pull off all the things the audience loved and respected about the first one. My wife and I were overwhelmed by how kind everyone was about this. And then, I had an idea about how I could organically tell the story.

This interview was recorded pre-pandemic. Initially, there was a contest for two people to join Krasinski and Blunt at the premiere. With that in mind, we asked Emily what a couples’ date night would be like for them.

Munroe: What is a double date like with you and John? What type of experience is that? Are you guys wine drinkers?

Blunt: It’s a good time, but I don’t drink wine. I drink tequila. I like a vodka martini sometimes, but it’s tequila, and we like going out to eat. And we like to drink, so you’re going to have a good time.

“A Quiet Place II” will premiere on May 28 in theaters only.