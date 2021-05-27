Djimon Hounsou, Millicent Simmonds & Cillian Murphy Dish ‘A Quiet Place II’ | WATCH

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Paramount Pictures’ “A Quiet Place II” is the sequel to the breakout 2018 hit film of the same name, which starred real-life husband and wife, John Krasinski (The Office, Jack Ryan) and Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns).

The new film picks up shortly after the events of the original and follows the surviving members of the Abbott family — Evelyn (Blunt) and her children, Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and a newborn baby — as they are forced to head out into this new post-apocalyptic world.

The sequel introduces new characters played by two-time Academy Award nominee Djimon Hounsou (Gladiator, Amistad) and Cillian Murphy (28 Days Later, Peaky Blinders)

Murphy portrays Emmett – a loner who has lost his entire family and has been surviving all alone. He appears to have no interest in connecting with any community that might exist outside his refuge when he encounters the Abbott’s. Murphy discussed joining the cast and the effect the first film had on him with EUR correspondent Jill Munroe.

“I was a fan of the first movie. I saw it in the cinema with my boys and it had a real emotional impact on me…I felt confident with John, Emily, Noah and Millie, everybody was coming back, the same team. That’s always reassuring, and the script was excellent,” shared Murphy.



For Hounsou, working on a film that is wrapped with so much tension gave him a new experience as an actor. For him, working with an “actor’s director” like Krasinski proved to be an unique experience.

“For the first time I found – and maybe it’s because of the nature of the film, – the notes (he received from Krasinski during filming) were more about emotion than what you are actually saying,” explained the actor.



In the sequel, Simmonds character Regan has to step up and try to focus on finding the larger solution in the absence of her father Lee – spoiler alert, Krasinki’s character died protecting his family in the original. The bigger role also called for more physical demands on the 17-year-old actress.

“It’s a huge difference for me. I ran a lot, there’s a lot of running in the film, a lot of stunt work. So when I wasn’t working, I really made sure that I worked out and ate healthy. That I slept enough and drank enough water,” expressed the actress.



“A Quiet Place II” hits theaters May 28th and will be available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after its theatrical debut.