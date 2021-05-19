Lil Jon to Host Home Renovation Show on HGTV

*Lil Jon has landed his own home renovation series on HGTV.

The show titled “Lil Jon Wants To Do What?” is slated to air this summer and will follow the Atlanta rapper as he “offers skeptical homeowners startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute,” according to a release.

Jon and his co-host Anitra Mecadon of the DIY Network show, “Mega Dens” are reportedly shooting this month around Atlanta, per Page Six.

“His undaunted team can take Lil Jon’s creative vision — to maximize features that homeowners overlook or never considered — and make it a reality,” adds HGTV.

<New Show> GRAMMY Award winner, Lil Jon, reveals his passion for renovation in “Lil Jon Wants To Do What?” Follow Lil Jon & expert designer/builder Anitra Mecadon (Mega Dens), as they win over home DIYers with a not-so-typical vision for their renovations. Coming this summer! pic.twitter.com/HcUJ0xOD0r — HGTV (@hgtv) May 18, 2021

One episode will see Jon hollowing out a basement and installing a “fully decked-out speakeasy.”

The hip-hop artist said in a statement: “I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down. When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends — I would rather be the trendsetter.”

“With ideas ranging from removing a ceiling to expand the height of the living room to accommodate huge new windows to gutting the basement to add a fully decked-out speakeasy for entertaining, Lil Jon and Anitra push homeowners out of their comfort zones with ingenious renovations and ideas that are sure to inspire daring and dramatic transformations,” said HGTV in a statement.

“We are pushing our content strategy forward with the kind of unexpected shows and talent that will surprise and excite viewers across the audience spectrum,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Lil Jon Wants To Do What? is one example of upcoming shows that have all of us rubbing our hands together with excitement. Who doesn’t want to see Lil Jon’s creative talent traverse the world of hip hop into the world of home renovation? We expect fans to say, “Yeah! Yeah!”

The show is scheduled to debut this summer.