‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive Clip: Are You Guys Moving Too Fast? [WATCH]

*We have an exclusive clip ahead of this week’s episode of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop,” that finds Vanessa Simmons concerned that her sister Angela might be moving too fast with her new love interest, Daniel. And with the ongoing COVID pandemic making it challenging for the family to meet him, Vanessa understandably has questions. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip above.

READ MORE: ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive Clip: Stevie J Kicks Daughter Savannah Out of the House [WATCH]

The season on “Growing Up Hip Hop,” per press release, Angela Simmons (Rev Run’s daughter) is hot and heavy with a new love interest, who packs a punch as a professional boxer; but her family, especially sister Vanessa, worry that Angela’s moving too fast and heading towards heartbreak. A battle of dueling weddings between Egypt Criss (Pepa & Treach’s daughter) and her cousin, Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis, uncovers a shocking family secret that no one sees coming. Savannah Jordan (Stevie J’s daughter) is keeping her own secrets from her father and catches the eye of Boogie Dash. Meanwhile, unfinished business between artist Briana Latrise and Boogie comes to a head and leads to a dramatic turn of events. Cree Campbell (Uncle Luke’s daughter) struggles to repair the complicated relationship with her father, who she has been at odds with for years. Jojo Simmons (Rev Run’s son) teams up with Cree and Eric “Lil Eazy-E” Wright Jr. (Eazy-E’s son) to put on an artist showcase with a star-studded lineup of hip-hop legends. The pressure to succeed is higher than ever, targeting acts such as Da Brat, Pep and Uncle Luke…but nothing prepares Jojo and his wife Tanice when tragedy strikes.

Elsewhere in the week’s episode, Angela’s fast-moving relationship with her new boo raises alarm for Vanessa who has yet to meet him. Pepa comes to Sam’s defense and faces off with Twist. Tee Tee stands by her controversial choice to exclude the Peppers from her wedding guest list.

Watch “Growing Up Hip Hop” Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.