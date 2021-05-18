Tuesday, May 18, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Cast Shake Up Coming to ‘RHOA?’ – With Weak Ratings A Source Says Yes

By Fisher Jack
0

RHOA*What does season 14 of The Real #Housewives of #Atlanta have in store for audiences?

theJasmineBRAND has EXCLUSIVELY learned that RHOA fans’ demands appear to have been heard, as the series is allegedly getting a cast shake-up for their next season! A source tells us that this shake-up is in response to the show’s drop in ratings. Our source EXCLUSIVELY tells theJasmineBRAND:

“The ratings weren’t the best this past season, so they need to do something to help get more viewers.”

The season 13 premiere was the lowest in history–with 489,000 less viewers than the season 12 premiere. Additionally, TV Deets reports that the recently-aired season 13 finale and reunion were the series’ lowest-rated ever. Additionally, our source claims that some changes within the cast are to be expected. While contracts have not yet been signed, we’re told that at least one seasoned cast member may receive a reduced role next season (i.e. become a “friend of the housewives”). Our source also alleged that more than one returning housewife … Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Natalie Nunn Reflects on Her Personal Growth, Talks New Reality TV Series ‘Baddies-ATL’ [EUR Exclusive]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous article‘F9’ Buzz: Sequel is Most Bombastic ‘Fast and Furious’ Movie Yet
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO