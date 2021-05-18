Cast Shake Up Coming to ‘RHOA?’ – With Weak Ratings A Source Says Yes

*What does season 14 of The Real #Housewives of #Atlanta have in store for audiences?

theJasmineBRAND has EXCLUSIVELY learned that RHOA fans’ demands appear to have been heard, as the series is allegedly getting a cast shake-up for their next season! A source tells us that this shake-up is in response to the show’s drop in ratings. Our source EXCLUSIVELY tells theJasmineBRAND:

“The ratings weren’t the best this past season, so they need to do something to help get more viewers.”

The season 13 premiere was the lowest in history–with 489,000 less viewers than the season 12 premiere. Additionally, TV Deets reports that the recently-aired season 13 finale and reunion were the series' lowest-rated ever. Additionally, our source claims that some changes within the cast are to be expected. While contracts have not yet been signed, we're told that at least one seasoned cast member may receive a reduced role next season (i.e. become a "friend of the housewives"). Our source also alleged that more than one returning housewife

