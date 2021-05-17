BLIND ITEM: Rapper Wants Wife to do Porn

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This A/A- list rapper is struggling financially. It doesn’t help that her cheating husband uses a ton of her money to finance the lives of his girlfriends. She won’t do anything about it though. She never does. He wants her to earn more because his career is in the toilet. He thinks she should do straight up porn and make millions.

Can you guess who the famed hip-hop couple is? Sound off in the comments.