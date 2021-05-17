Monday, May 17, 2021
Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: Rapper Wants Wife to do Porn

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This A/A- list rapper is struggling financially. It doesn’t help that her cheating husband uses a ton of her money to finance the lives of his girlfriends. She won’t do anything about it though. She never does. He wants her to earn more because his career is in the toilet. He thinks she should do straight up porn and make millions. 

Can you guess who the famed hip-hop couple is? Sound off in the comments. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

