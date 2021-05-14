BLIND ITEM: Stoner Actor is Straight Up Lying

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This A-list stoner comic actor is straight-up lying to interviewers at this point about his relationship with the disgraced A-list mostly movie actor from an acting family. The stoner says he doesn’t know if he will work with the actor again. They are LITERALLY working together now. If you are a reporter, you can’t let these statements go unchallenged.

