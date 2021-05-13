Thursday, May 13, 2021
HomeEntertainmentBlind Items
Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: The Sneaky Cheater

By Ny MaGee
0

blind-item-couple (1)*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Want to know how little respect this former A+ list athlete/steroid user/stripper lover/serial cheater had for the A list everything in her mind person? They are out to dinner one night and the former athlete excuses himself to go to the bathroom. Instead of going to the bathroom though, he goes outside and hops in a car with a woman where he proceeds to pleasure himself until completion while looking at the woman. He gets busted by his significant other but tells her it isn’t cheating because he didn’t actually touch the other woman.

Can you guess who the former A+ list athlete is and his superstar ex? Sound off in the comments. 

Previous articlePhylicia Rashad Reacts to Being Named Dean of Howard University’s Fine Arts College
Next articleYaya DaCosta Announces ‘Chicago Med’ Exit to Star on ‘Our Kind of People’ from Lee Daniels
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO