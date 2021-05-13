BLIND ITEM: The Sneaky Cheater

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Want to know how little respect this former A+ list athlete/steroid user/stripper lover/serial cheater had for the A list everything in her mind person? They are out to dinner one night and the former athlete excuses himself to go to the bathroom. Instead of going to the bathroom though, he goes outside and hops in a car with a woman where he proceeds to pleasure himself until completion while looking at the woman. He gets busted by his significant other but tells her it isn’t cheating because he didn’t actually touch the other woman.

Can you guess who the former A+ list athlete is and his superstar ex? Sound off in the comments.