Wednesday, May 12, 2021
BLIND ITEM: Fashion Mogul Usually Identifies as Gay

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Easter weekend and this woman is in town and bored at her hotel and starts scrolling through Tinder. She finds a match and the guy comes over to her hotel room. Older guy. Shaved bald head. Very very well dressed. Looks exactly like his picture and from when they Face Timed. They hook up and afterwards, the guy pulls out a bag, and inside the bag is another bag. Inside that is a wig. He puts it on. Then she recognizes the man. He is an A+ list designer who usually identifies as gay and has a husband.

Can you guess who the A+ list designer is? Sound off in the comments. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

