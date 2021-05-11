Disney + Releases New Featurette for Disney’s Launchpad Collection of Short Films / WATCH

*BURBANK, Calif. – Disney+ released “Embrace Yourself,” a featurette for Disney’s inaugural season of “LAUNCHPAD,” a collection of live-action short films from a new generation of dynamic storytellers.

The goal of Disney’s “LAUNCHPAD” is to diversify the types of stories that are being told and to give access to those who have historically not had it. Inspired by life’s journey, these first six short films for Disney+ are based on the theme, “Discover.” All six short films will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning May 28.

Disney’s “LAUNCHPAD” Season One short films:

“AMERICAN EID,” Written and Directed by Aqsa Altaf.

“DINNER IS SERVED,” Directed by Hao Zheng, Written by G. Wilson & Hao Zheng.

“GROWING FANGS,” Written and Directed by Ann Marie Pace.

“LET’S BE TIGERS,” Written and Directed by Stefanie Abel Horowitz.

“THE LAST OF THE CHUPACABRAS,” Written and Directed by Jessica Mendez Siqueiros.

“THE LITTLE PRINCE(SS),” Written and Directed by Moxie Peng.

Submissions for Season Two of Disney’s “LAUNCHPAD,” which is based around the theme of “Connection” and includes a writer’s track, will be accepted beginning today through June 11. https://launchpad.disney.com/

Cameras and lenses for Season One of Disney’s “LAUNCHPAD” were supplied by Panavision, a leading global provider of technical and creative solutions for the motion-picture industry. “Panavision and Disney share a commitment to empowering storytellers from a diverse cross section of communities,” says Panavision President and CEO Kim Snyder.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. As part of Disney’s Media and Entertainment Distribution segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. Alongside unprecedented access to Disney’s incredible library of film and television entertainment, the service is also the exclusive streaming home for the latest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.

About Panavision

Panavision is the world-class provider of end-to-end solutions that power the creative vision of filmmakers. Panavision’s comprehensive offerings include unparalleled optics, proprietary camera and lighting systems, and state-of-the-art post-production services. Driven by a passion for collaborative innovation, Panavision provides the content-creation industry with the highest standard of quality and service. Panavision’s portfolio includes the renowned brands Light Iron, Panalux, LEE Filters, Direct Digital, and Island Studios. For more information and locations worldwide, visit Panavision.com.

