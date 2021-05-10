Vivica A. Fox Recalls Ivanka Trump’s Shady ‘Compliment’ to Black Women on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ [WATCH]

*Actress Vivica A. Fox has recalled a seemingly racist moment she had with Ivanka Trump during the filming of “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2015.

Speaking to host Andy Cohen on “For Real: The Story of Reality TV,” Fox recounted the offensive comments Ivanka made after team projects were completed. As reported by thejasminebrand.com, Fox noted that during a board meeting, Ivanka complimented Fox and actress Keisha Knight Pulliam for their group’s presentation. She said: “You’re certainly an articulate group.”

“I’ll never forget when I did Celebrity Apprentice, and Ivanka Trump said, ‘Wow, you speak very well,” Fox told Cohen.

“I hate to say it, but I don’t think she knew at the time that she was insulting us. I really think she thought she was complimenting us,” she added.

Despite the awkward moment, Fox is grateful the platform allowed her to reinvent her brand.

“Reality TV has been wonderful to me, to be honest with you. It’s allowed me to reinvent myself and go from young ingénue to prove to everyone that I was a good businesswoman. That’s where Celebrity Apprentice came into.”

Hear more from Vivica about the experience via the clip below.