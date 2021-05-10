Trey Songz Accused of Hitting Woman’s Car, Injuring Her Hand During Confrontation

*Trey Songz is caught up in more legal drama after reportedly hitting a woman’s car and her hand following an argument.

According to TMZ, the singer and the woman got into an argument while each was in their own car Thursday. At some point, Trey bumped his car into hers and that’s when she got out to confront him.

TMZ writes: “The woman claims that’s when Songz sped off and hit her hand with his vehicle. She called the police, but when they arrived she says Trey was long gone. Cops took a hit-and-run report. According to our sources … the woman complained of hand pain but refused medical attention. We’re told the incident’s being investigated.”

Trey and the woman reportedly did not have a prior relationship, and it’s unclear what they were arguing about, according to the report.

A source close to Trey’s camp tells TMZ that the woman’s allegations are false.

READ MORE: Trey Songz Will Not Face Criminal Charges for Violent Altercation with Cops at Chiefs Game

This too shall pass! Stay focused 🙏🏾 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) May 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the singer got sued last week for allegedly punching a bartender working at a Cardi B concert in 2019.

Most recently it was reported that Trey will not face criminal charges for his violent altercation with cops earlier this year at an NFL playoff game.

As we previously reported, the artist was arrested in January during a KC Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. Trey was taken into custody after allegedly getting into an altercation with a police officer.

TMZ obtained the video which shows Trey and the officer in a struggle. The R&B crooner punches the officer’s head and gets him in a headlock, but the cop is able to pin Trey to a seat.

Witnesses told TMZ that Trey was being heckled and was acting in self-defense. He was arrested for “trespassing and resisting arrest — both misdemeanors — and for assaulting a police officer, a low-grade felony,” the outlet writes.

The Prosecutor’s Office for Jackson County, MO has declined to file charges against Trey, citing insufficient evidence, according to the report.