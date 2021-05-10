Monday, May 10, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Trey Songz Accused of Hitting Woman’s Car, Injuring Her Hand During Confrontation

By Ny MaGee
0

the-real-trey-songz

*Trey Songz is caught up in more legal drama after reportedly hitting a woman’s car and her hand following an argument. 

According to TMZ, the singer and the woman got into an argument while each was in their own car Thursday. At some point, Trey bumped his car into hers and that’s when she got out to confront him.

TMZ writes: “The woman claims that’s when Songz sped off and hit her hand with his vehicle. She called the police, but when they arrived she says Trey was long gone. Cops took a hit-and-run report. According to our sources … the woman complained of hand pain but refused medical attention. We’re told the incident’s being investigated.”

Trey and the woman reportedly did not have a prior relationship, and it’s unclear what they were arguing about, according to the report. 

A source close to Trey’s camp tells TMZ that the woman’s allegations are false.

READ MORE: Trey Songz Will Not Face Criminal Charges for Violent Altercation with Cops at Chiefs Game

Meanwhile, the singer got sued last week for allegedly punching a bartender working at a Cardi B concert in 2019.

Most recently it was reported that Trey will not face criminal charges for his violent altercation with cops earlier this year at an NFL playoff game.

As we previously reported, the artist was arrested in January during a KC Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. Trey was taken into custody after allegedly getting into an altercation with a police officer.

TMZ obtained the video which shows Trey and the officer in a struggle. The R&B crooner punches the officer’s head and gets him in a headlock, but the cop is able to pin Trey to a seat. 

Witnesses told TMZ that Trey was being heckled and was acting in self-defense. He was arrested for “trespassing and resisting arrest — both misdemeanors — and for assaulting a police officer, a low-grade felony,” the outlet writes. 

The Prosecutor’s Office for Jackson County, MO has declined to file charges against Trey, citing insufficient evidence, according to the report. 

Previous articleTeen, 15, Killed Rapper Pop Smoke Over His Diamond-Studded Rolex
Next articleWisconsin Man Facing 40 Years in Prison for Fatally Punching Son, 5, Over Cheesecake
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO