Teen, 15, Killed Rapper Pop Smoke Over His Diamond-Studded Rolex

*Pop Smoke was fatally shot on Feb. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles, during a home invasion robbery. It was later reported that his death was a targeted attack.

An earlier report noted that on Thursday (May 6), LAPD detective Christian Carrasco gave a testimony at the preliminary hearing for Corey Walker, 20, the only adult in the case, that Pop Smoke was killed by a 15-year-old teen.

Three men and two teen boys were arrested in connection with the slaying of Pop Smoke in California.

The 15-year-old reportedly “admitted that he shot the victim three times with a Baretta 9 [mm.],” Camacho said. According to the New York Daily News, the detective revealed that the group of suspects broke into the LA mansion that the raper was renting at the time to steal his Cuban link chain. They only managed to get away with a diamond-studded Rolex watch, which they later sold for $2,000.

During a recorded jail interview, the 15-year-old “admitted that they asked for the jewelry” before “They got into a fight, and he shot him three times,” Camacho said. “He said he shot him on the back.”

READ MORE: Witness Says Rapper Pop Smoke was Shot Then Kicked During Murder

The detective also said Pop Smoke fought back before the suspects “pistol-whipped” and shot him in the chest.

As EURweb.com previously reported… Det. Carrasco says on the fateful day of his murder, Pop, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was taking a shower in his Hollywood Hills rental when masked men stormed through the curtains of a second-story balcony. While one of the men allegedly held a black semiautomatic weapon to a woman’s forehead in the bedroom, yelling “Shut the f**k up. Do you want to die?” the others ran to an adjoining bathroom to find the 20-year-old rapper.

Citing the woman, Det. Carrasco says, “She heard a struggle coming from the shower area and heard Mr. Jackson screaming. Mr. Jackson ran out of the bathroom and then she heard a loud pop and [heard] Mr. Jackson fall to the ground. Two other individuals began to kick him. Mr. Jackson gets up and run downstairs. She hears two more pops. She follows Mr. Jackson, sees him on the ground and screams for Michael (Durodola) to call 911.” The woman also noted that the intruders stole the rapper’s “large gold watch” and other jewelry before fleeing. A second LAPD detective, Frank Flores, confirms a vehicle at the property caught on surveillance during the incident traced back to Walker, who’s pleaded not guilty to all charges.