‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Exclusive Clip: Stevie J Kicks Daughter Savannah Out of the House [WATCH]

*We have an exclusive clip ahead of this week’s season six premiere of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop,” that finds Grammy Award-winning producer Stevie J and his daughter Savannah bumping heads over her messiness.

This season finds Stevie and Savannah along with his son Stevie Jr., as well as famed industry vet Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell and daughter Cree, part of the cast of the hit reality TV series, and the drama is heating up. In the clip above, Savannah whines about being kicked out of the house for not respecting the daddy’s rules. Stevie makes it clear that she needs to “find an occupation because’s daddy’s wallet is on vacation.”

Will she be able to keep up her lifestyle without her dad’s help?

Watch the moment go down via the YouTube clip above.

Let’s get the ball rolling. #GUHH premieres THURSDAY at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/S15jD6P0pt — Growing Up Hip Hop (@GUHH_WEtv) May 10, 2021

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Pepa’s birthday party breaks into chaos. Jojo and Sam nearly come to blows over unresolved beef. A family feud ignites between Tee Tee and Egypt. Jojo and Tanice face heartbreak.

Watch “Growing Up Hip Hop” Thursdays at 9/8c.

Growing Up Hip Hop Season 6 Synopsis

Rumors run wild over betrayal, heartache, and family secrets, this season on “Growing Up Hip Hop,” Angela Simmons (Rev Run’s daughter) is hot and heavy with a new love interest, who packs a punch as a professional boxer; but her family, especially sister Vanessa, worry that Angela’s moving too fast and heading towards heartbreak. A battle of dueling weddings between Egypt Criss (Pepa & Treach’s daughter) and her cousin, Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis, uncovers a shocking family secret that no one sees coming. Savannah Jordan (Stevie J’s daughter) is keeping her own secrets from her father and catches the eye of Boogie Dash. Meanwhile, unfinished business between artist Briana Latrise and Boogie comes to a head and leads to a dramatic turn of events. Cree Campbell (Uncle Luke’s daughter) struggles to repair the complicated relationship with her father, who she has been at odds with for years. Jojo Simmons (Rev Run’s son) teams up with Cree and Eric “Lil Eazy-E” Wright Jr. (Eazy-E’s son) to put on an artist showcase with a star-studded lineup of hip-hop legends. The pressure to succeed is higher than ever, targeting acts such as Da Brat, Pep and Uncle Luke…but nothing prepares Jojo and his wife Tanice when tragedy strikes.