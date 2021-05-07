Friday, May 7, 2021
HomeNews#BlackLivesMatter
#BlackLivesMatter

Athletes Banned from Kneeling, Wearing Black Lives Matter Apparel at Tokyo Olympics

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has banned athletes from wearing Black Lives Matter apparel or kneeling at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, 

Per Revolt, the ruling is part of a long-standing ban on “demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda.” Athletes will be permitted to wear “Black Lives Matter” slogans during some parts of the Olympics, including press conferences, interviews and team meetings, according to the report. 

The IOC says athletes who violate the rules will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

“A very clear majority of athletes said that they think it’s not appropriate to demonstrate or express their views on the field of play, at the official ceremonies or at the podium,” IOC Athletes’ Commission Chief Kirsty Coventry said. “So, our recommendation is to preserve the podium, field of play and official ceremonies from any kind of protest, or demonstrations or acts perceived as such.”

READ MORE: Russia Banned from Using Name, Flag at Next 2 Olympics Over ‘Doping’ Case [VIDEO]

As reported by SandraRose, the racial justice organization Color of Change opposes the IOC’s decision.

Athletes who protest the BLM ban will have the support of The World Players Association Union.

“Any athlete sanctioned at the Tokyo Olympics will have the full backing of the World Players,” said Brendan Schwab, the union’s executive director.

The organization Global Athlete has urged athletes to “not allow outdated ‘sports rules’ to supersede your basic human rights.” 

Two-time Olympian Noah Hoffman, who is part of Global Athlete, said it’s time “elevate the voice of the international athlete.”

“We envision an Olympics where the athletes are the center of the show, more than the host country or the politics around it or the sponsors,” he said. “It is this huge spectacle where the athletes are an afterthought.”

Previous articleRapper Kidd Wes Sues Childish Gambino Claiming ‘This Is America’ Ripped Off His Song
Next articleMadonna Lights Up in Snoop Dogg’s New Video for ‘Gang Signs’ (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO