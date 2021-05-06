Watch Final New Trailer for ‘A Quiet Place II,’ in Theaters May 28

*Paramount Pictures has dropped the final trailer for the hotly anticipated “A Quiet Place II,” the sequel to the 2018 smash hit “A Quiet Place”.

Emily Blunt reprises her role as Evelyn but real-life husband John Krasinski won’t star in the movie again. He did, however, return to write the script and once again direct the project.

Per press release, following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Check out the new trailer below.

“My favorite thing about shooting A Quiet Place for sure was working with John,” Blunt told reporters at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards after her best-supporting actress win for her performance in the first installment of the film. “We had never done it before, and it is kind of the great unknown.”

She added, “You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like. A lot of people were like, ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer.

“I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special.”

Kransinski previously said of the concept of the film: “Well, as soon as Emily signed on, we actually started it out as a joke where we were trying to figure out how to live as quietly as possible. It’s very difficult to do. So, when we were cooking dinner for the kids or something and I’d drop a spoon, she’d just lean back and go, “You’re dead!”, which is probably not the best thing to say in front of the kids cause the kids are like, “What happened?” But then it became a really serious sort of explanation of sound and sort of this, it would be nearly impossible to do what this family is doing. And so, it led to a lot of conversations for weeks and weeks and weeks leading to the movie. And that was the cool thing about the process with Emily was we did all the work before we got onto set. We sort of were as honest as we were about this movie as we are in our marriage.”

“A Quiet Place Part II” opens in theatres, Dolby cinema and Imax on May 28, 2021.