LA South Bay Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. and CNS Healthcare to Co-Host Virtual Mental Health Town Hall

On Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PST, The Los Angeles South Bay Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc., under the leadership of Dr. Essie French-Preston and Dr. Rachelle Guillory-Sherman will team with CNS Healthcare to present a FREE virtual town hall titled “There’s No Just Getting Over It – Stigma and Mental Health in the African American Community.”

The Town Hall’s mission is to help African Americans gain more information about mental health, the importance of looking past mental illness stigmas, and how and where to seek help. The Town hall will feature two outstanding speakers: Dr. Michele Reid, Chief Medical Officer, CNS Healthcare, and Ms. Malkia Newman, Co-Founder and Team Supervisor, CNS’ Healthcare’s Anti-Stigma Program.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to rage, additional mental health stress has been placed on the Black community related to overall health, employment, education, stable housing, and loss and grief of loved ones.

Research has shown there are many reasons why African Americans do not get the needed help with mental health-related issues, including perceived shame, lack of access, socioeconomic health disparities, cultural perceptions, and miseducation.

“The Sorors of the LASB Alumnae Chapter feel that through sharing information and education, we will continue to make an impact on the wellbeing of our community,” said Darlene Lott, Chair, Physical and Mental Health Committee, Los Angeles South Bay Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. “We want our African American community to realize that just like it is important to treat asthma, diabetes, heart disease, and other physical conditions, it’s important to treat mental illness.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Presents Delta Authors on Tour

The Chapter’s Co-Chairs of the Physical and Mental Health Committee, Dr. Stephanie Quarles-Jackson and Shaun Jordan, agree.

“Our goal is to help dispel and erase the stigma associated with mental illness,” said Dr. Quarles-Jackson. “We are encouraging members of the African American community to attend this timely mental health town hall virtually.”

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a service organization founded at Howard University in 1913. In 1966, the Los Angeles South Bay Alumnae Chapter was chartered. The Chapter remains committed to a “five-point” programmatic platform: Economic Development, Educational Development, International Awareness, Physical and Mental Health Involvement, and Political Awareness and Involvement.

Individuals interested in attending the free virtual mental health town hall on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (PST), should log on to Zoom. The meeting’s ID is 844 9864 4344, and the meeting passcode is 896460. For more information, please contact Dr. Quarles-Jackson at smquarles@aol.com.

source: Don James – mastermediadj@sbcglobal.net