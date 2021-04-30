Friday, April 30, 2021
HomeNews
News

Suspects in Lady Gaga Dognapping Arrested, Including ‘Good Samaritan’ Who ‘Found’ Pets

By Ny MaGee
0

*Five suspects have been arrested in the shooting and robbery of Lady Gaga’s dogwalker in Los Angeles. 

The attack happened in February. Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs Koji and Gustav, were stolen and luckily both were recovered unharmed days later.

The singer offered a reward of $500,000 to anyone who found her two beloved pets — no questions asked. A woman believed to be a Good Samaritan reportedly found dogs tied to a pole miles from where they were snatched, Los Angeles police told AP.

According to Capt. Jonathan Tippett, the woman who returned the dogs appeared to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the robbery and shooting of Gaga’s dogwalker, Ryan Fischer (who survived the attack). As it turns out, she was in on the scheme to steal the dogs. 

READ MORE: ‘Good Samaritan’ Finds and Returns Lady Gaga’s Stolen French Bulldogs

Police said James Jackson, 18; Jaylin White, 19; and Lafayette Whaley, 27; were charged with attempted murder. Harold White, 40; and Jennifer McBride, 50; face charges of accessory to attempted murder, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, police obtained video of the dogs being dropped off in the alley and the footage was used to identify the dognappers. 

Gaga’s dogwalker was out with the Frenchies when an unknown male shot him at about 9:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue, per NBC News. The shooter sped from the scene in a white sedan and is still on the loose.

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s home captured the moment the white sedan rolled up on Fischer, and 2 men get out and demand he hand over the dogs.

“Suspect-1 is described as a male black, 20-25 years of age, blond dreadlocks, wearing a black hoodie, and armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” the LAPD said. “Suspect-2 is further described as a male black, 20-25 years of age, wearing dark clothing.”

Fischer was shot once in the chest during the robbery. He was transferred to the hospital in stable condition and made a full recovery.

After Lady Gaga’s dogs were returned to the singer, police advised her not to pay out the reward until the investigation was concluded. 

Police believe the dogs were snatched as part of a dog-stealing ring that targets luxury dogs like Gaga’s.

Previous articleESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Talks Cherishing Mom, Dating Black Women & New Show / WATCH
Next articlePresident Joe Biden Speaks to Congress on Trillions in Spending – But Did it Leave Out Black America? / WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO