Suspects in Lady Gaga Dognapping Arrested, Including ‘Good Samaritan’ Who ‘Found’ Pets

*Five suspects have been arrested in the shooting and robbery of Lady Gaga’s dogwalker in Los Angeles.

The attack happened in February. Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs Koji and Gustav, were stolen and luckily both were recovered unharmed days later.

The singer offered a reward of $500,000 to anyone who found her two beloved pets — no questions asked. A woman believed to be a Good Samaritan reportedly found dogs tied to a pole miles from where they were snatched, Los Angeles police told AP.

According to Capt. Jonathan Tippett, the woman who returned the dogs appeared to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the robbery and shooting of Gaga’s dogwalker, Ryan Fischer (who survived the attack). As it turns out, she was in on the scheme to steal the dogs.

READ MORE: ‘Good Samaritan’ Finds and Returns Lady Gaga’s Stolen French Bulldogs

Five people are under arrest in the case where someone shot @LadyGaga‘s dog walker and stole her two French bulldogs. Evidence suggests the suspects targeted the breed for its value.@vladduthiersCBS has more. pic.twitter.com/j36wqLISUE — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 30, 2021

Police said James Jackson, 18; Jaylin White, 19; and Lafayette Whaley, 27; were charged with attempted murder. Harold White, 40; and Jennifer McBride, 50; face charges of accessory to attempted murder, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, police obtained video of the dogs being dropped off in the alley and the footage was used to identify the dognappers.

Gaga’s dogwalker was out with the Frenchies when an unknown male shot him at about 9:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue, per NBC News. The shooter sped from the scene in a white sedan and is still on the loose.

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s home captured the moment the white sedan rolled up on Fischer, and 2 men get out and demand he hand over the dogs.

“Suspect-1 is described as a male black, 20-25 years of age, blond dreadlocks, wearing a black hoodie, and armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” the LAPD said. “Suspect-2 is further described as a male black, 20-25 years of age, wearing dark clothing.”

Fischer was shot once in the chest during the robbery. He was transferred to the hospital in stable condition and made a full recovery.

After Lady Gaga’s dogs were returned to the singer, police advised her not to pay out the reward until the investigation was concluded.

Police believe the dogs were snatched as part of a dog-stealing ring that targets luxury dogs like Gaga’s.