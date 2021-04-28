*“I really want to sing,” said 10 year-old singer/songwriter London (Babineaux) about her artistic abilities that also include rapping and dancing. London just released her debut single “Yeah, That’s Me” and as with most of the R&B singers of today she has a Hip-Hop flavor. In the music video for the single you can see that London also has “tons” of personality. “I’m an R&B singer. I started singing when I was six years-old.”

The “Yeah, That’s Me” single was written by London and her dad R&B singer Denaron. It is produced by Robin Wesley. London’s love for music was evident at the age of six when she joined the church choir and her school’s dance team. She went on to study gymnastics and music.

“I’ve started to practice more,” said London about her skills. “I want to be a celebrity, be famous and make money.”

London said her favorite artists include Beyonce’, Monica and Brandy. She also studies her father, an experienced performer who has been opening act for Wale, Dwele, Ginuwine and The Hamiltons. Denaron is also currently promoting his new single “Wild Out” featuring Young Dro.

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley

