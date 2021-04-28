Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Dymally Int’l Jazz & Arts Festival Concert featuring Jonathan Butler Streaming Free on Friday (04/30)

By Fisher Jack
Dymally Intl Concert 21*California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH), the Dymally Institute and its festival partner, Rainbow Promotions, are pleased to host an evening of jazz and art, April 30 at 7pm Pacific / 10pm Eastern with a live streamed jazz performance, featuring South African jazz guitarist, Jonathan Butler, saxophonist Michael Lington (with special guest vocalist, Howard Hewett) and the Darryl Williams jazz ensemble. You are in for a SPECIAL treat.

This concert is being streamed FREE to the public on www.Concerts.Cafe/Live/ as well as on Facebook and Instagram social media platforms at @ConcertsCafeLive. Grab your favorite wines and delicate meals, and enjoy this virtual event of jazz and art. Share this evening of positive “Toro vibe.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Trey Songz Will Not Face Criminal Charges for Violent Altercation with Cops at Chiefs Game

Mervyn M Dymally African American Political & Economic Institute

The Dymally International Jazz & Arts Festival, founded in 2019, is a public cultural festival hosted on the campus of California State University, Dominguez Hills, that seeks to bring the CSUDH campus community closer to the surrounding communities it serves by sharing the cultures of the world through the visual and musical arts.

The Dymally International Jazz & Arts Festival is BACK THIS FRIDAY (April 30 at 7pm Pacific / 10pm Eastern) with a virtual jazz concert, celebrating April as International Jazz Month and April 30th which is International Jazz Day at www.Concerts.Cafe/Live.

South African Artist Jonathan Butler

Fisher Jack

