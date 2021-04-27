LA Civil Rights Leaders Call for Justice Dept. Probe of LA County Sheriff Department

*A coalition of Los Angeles civil rights leaders are calling for U.S.Attorney General Garland to open a Justice Department probe into the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department.

The coalition of activists want a Justice Department investigation to determine if the Sherriffs department “engages in a pattern or practice of using excessive force along with violations of the Constitution or federal law.

There has been several controversial shootings of Black and brown residents in recent years by LA County Sheriff deputy’s resulting in the deaths of Andre’s Guardado , Djion Kizzee and Fred Williams Jr. There are also reports of LA Deputy Sheriff’s belonging to and forming gangs within the department.

“We need an Justice Department investigation of the Sheriff’s Department to determine whether LA County Sheriff Department engages in a pattern or practice of using unreasonable force,” stated Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope and Earl Ofari Hutchinson CEO of the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable.

Sponsored by Project Islamic Hope

L.A.Urban Policy Roundtable

The National Action Network

Coalition for Community Control.

Over The Police

Date : Tuesday April 27th 2021

Time 10:00 am

Location: Black Panther Mural.

11th Avenue and Jefferson Blvd.

Los Angeles CA 90018