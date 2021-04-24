Rapper DAMEZ Releases Hot New Summer Track ‘Pretty Boy Freestyle’ / LISTEN

*(ATLANTA) – Multi-faceted emerging Atlanta artist Damez returns with a hot new track “Pretty Boy Freestyle” inspired by rapstress Saweetie‘s hit single “Pretty Bitch Freestyle.”

Off the heels of “Ate That” and produced by the same producer, bckgrnd, the track showcases Damez in a more laid-back, West Coast-inspired vibe as he raps optimistically about his goals, the future and his confidence. Listen to “Pretty Boy Freestyle” here.

Damez has been consistently releasing music since 2014 and has been on the up and up since! Despite many hurdles, he remains focused on the exponential growth of his career. The recording artist closed out 2020 with a bang, from being featured in Billboard & GayTimes, gracing the covers of OUT & Atlanta Magazine, to opening up for legendary songstress and original dream girl Jennifer Holiday.

Earlier this year, Damez released exclusive behind the scenes footage in his docuseries “GO HARD,” to show fans a day in the life of a young rapper. The series is available on YouTube. The rap star is slated to perform at the popular music conference MOBI FEST in June. As you can see, Damez has shown no signs of slowing down. In fact, he’s just getting started.

Hailing from Atlanta, Damez is a rapper, singer, dancer, songwriter, and a rising voice in hip-hop. Primarily rap/hip-hop and R&B, he showcases his talents and versatility through an eclectic catalog of self-penned songs and choreography-heavy visuals. From his childhood, he has been through an unfortunate series of events such as the divorce of his parents and the horrific murder of his brother at the tender age of 17 (Google: “Justice For Ryan Henderson”). He found refuge in music by independently recording music and performing at live shows. He has since released a number of projects and singles globally on iTunes, Amazon and streaming platforms since his debut EP arrived via SoundCloud in 2014. Being black and LGBT in today’s challenging society has not always been an easy road for him, but he’s channeled the unique intersectionality of his life experiences in his music and hopes to be a voice for unique people everywhere.

“Pretty Boy Freestyle” is available for streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and TIDAL, or for purchase on iTunes & Amazon.

