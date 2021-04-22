Lil Wayne Fans Believe He Tied the Knot with Denise Bidot After ‘Forever, The Carters’ Post

*Fans of Lil Wayne suspect he has tied the knot with girlfriend Denise Bidot.

On Tuesday, the rapper (born Dwayne Carter) shared a tweet that said he’s the “Happiest man alive” because “Today is the beginning of our forever,” he wrote. “Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters.”

The message prompted fans to concluded that the hip-hop star is off the market. Last week, Weezy and Denise expressed their love for each other on social media.

“@liltunechi I love you boo,” Bidot wrote, posting a video showing her outlining a heart in the sand with her finger. To which Wanye replied: “Okay, you wanna talk about it / Let’s write our names in the sand / Draw a heart around it, yeah,” he ings in the clip.

In November it was reported that Lil Wayne’s support for Donald Trump cost him his girlfriend. After the rapper endorsed Trump’s re-election ahead of the 2020 election, not only did he lose a ton of fans, his Dominican girlfriend reportedly dumped him.

Bidot is a Biden/Harris supporter, and one of her friends explained to MTO News, “[Denise] was shocked when she saw Wayne come out with Trump. She’s so disappointed in him.” The friend continued, “She broke up with Wayne. It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.”

In November, blogger Love B. Scott reported that the two split due to Wayne’s endorsement of then-President Trump.

“I live the way I love and love the way I live. I’m a lover, not a lighter bekuz they burn out,” he wrote in a cryptic tweet at the time. “I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You’re sweating. Sincerely, the fireman.”

In early January, fans assumed Lil Wayne had split with Bidot after she wrote on social media, “Pretty disappointing when you defend someone throughout everything and they turn out being just as s—ty as everyone said they were,” according to The Blast. (The two unfollowed each other then and Bidot’s social media accounts were deactivated.)

Lil Wayne was previously married to Toya Jackson, with whom he shares daughter Reginae. He has three sons from other relationships, including actress Lauren London.