BET to Honor DMX with Live Coverage of Homegoing on Sunday+ Special Program



*There will be two memorial services rapper Earl “DMX” Simmons this weekend; one on Saturday, April 24 at 4 pm ET and a Homegoing Celebration on Sunday, April 25 at 2:30 pm ET.

DMX died April 9, after suffering a heart attack triggered by a drug overdose. He was 50 years old. To honor the life of the beloved hip-hop icon, BET will televise and stream “BET REMEMBERS DMX” including LIVE exclusive coverage of his private homegoing celebration on Sunday on BET and its YouTube channel here.

We reported earlier, fans can also join the memorial service by watching a live stream on YouTube this Saturday. The event is being held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with streaming set to begin at 4 p.m. EDT.

In addition to the homegoing celebration, BET will air special programming that day to remember Simmons including a selection of films and documentaries starring or featuring the late recording artist and actor.

Attendance for both memorials will be limited to family and close friends due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“DMX is a musical icon whose impact was truly groundbreaking and transcended generations. The authenticity and transparency in his music were profound, creating a lane of his own that changed hip-hop forever. BET is proud to pay our respect to a legend and show our love and support to DMX’s family during this difficult time,” said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.

In a statement following his passing, DMX’s family said “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever,” the statement said. “We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”