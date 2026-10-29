‘P-Valley’ Final Season Trailer Shows Chucalissa Getting Rich and Dangerous

Katori Hall’s hit drama returns Dec. 4 as a new casino brings cash and chaos to Chucalissa.

P-Valley – Season 3/STARZ

*STARZ has released the full trailer for the third and final season of “P-Valley.” Katori Hall’s hit drama returns with a two-episode premiere on Friday, Dec. 4.

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This season, money changes everything in Chucalissa. The new Promised Land Casino pours cash into town and draws hustlers and high rollers from all over. STARZ teases that “mo’ money does indeed bring mo’ mayhem” for the show’s hometown favorites, per the news release.

At The Pynk, Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan) wants to grow her empire. Roulette (Gail Bean) has bigger plans of her own and breaks the club’s most sacred rule to chase them. Lil’ Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) pursues his music career and openly embraces his bond with Clifford. His gang ties threaten to derail it all, while Keyshawn (Shannon Thornton) keeps fighting to break free.

Season two left The Pynk’s future in doubt as Clifford fought to save the club and reconnected with Lil’ Murda. Mercedes (Brandee Evans) worked toward a life after dancing. Keyshawn pushed for a better future for herself and her children.

The final chapter follows a strong second season. “P-Valley” ranks as STARZ’s best-performing current original series, and season two averaged 11.6 million viewers across platforms. The show has logged more than 236 million hours watched since its 2020 debut.

Annan, Evans, Thornton, Nicholson and Bean return with Loretta Devine as Ernestine and Harriett D. Foy as Mayor Woodbine. Dan J. Johnson, Psalms Salazar, Morocco Omari, Dominic DeVore, Jordan M. Cox and Thomas Q. Jones also return. So do Bertram Williams Jr. and Mea Wilkerson.

Hall adapted the series from her own stage play. The Pulitzer Prize winner is also behind “The Mountaintop” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.” She serves as showrunner and executive producer and directs five episodes this season, including both premiere episodes.

New episodes stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. Seasons one and two are streaming there now. Watch the trailer below.

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