NewsBits: Taraji P. Henson Lands Amazon Drama, Ms. Pat Hosts VH1, Brandy Leads Ebony Honors

Henson expands her television career, Ms. Pat brings the laughs, and Ebony celebrates Black excellence.

Taraji P Henson – via eurAI

*Today’s NewsBits features Taraji P. Henson developing a new Amazon drama, Ms. Pat preparing to host VH1’s “America’s Funniest People,” and Brandy, Lena Waithe and Byron Allen receiving special recognition at the 2026 Ebony Power 100 Gala.

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Taraji P. Henson to Star in Amazon Drama “Whiskey Matriarch”

Taraji P. Henson is adding another major television project to her résumé.

According to Deadline, Amazon is developing “Whiskey Matriarch,” a drama series starring and executive produced by the Academy Award nominee.

Plot details remain under wraps, and Amazon representatives declined to comment. The project reportedly landed at Amazon following a competitive sale after initially being developed at Universal Television.

Amazon Developing Alesia Dangerfield Drama Series ‘Whiskey Matriarch’ Starring Taraji P. Henson https://t.co/bw1UosRzG1 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) October 28, 2026

Created by Alesia Dangerfield, whose credits include Paramount+’s reboot of “The Game,” the series also features sisters Attica and Tembi Locke as writers and executive producers.

The Lockes previously created Netflix’s “From Scratch,” starring Zoe Saldaña. Attica also worked with Henson on Fox’s “Empire.”

Malcolm D. Lee will direct and executive produce alongside Dominique Telson, Henson and Jamila Jordan.

Henson recently reunited with Tyler Perry for Netflix’s “Why Did I Get Married Again?” and made her Broadway debut in August Wilson’s “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” opposite Cedric the Entertainer.

Next, she’ll appear in Netflix’s “Give Me Some Sugah,” directed by Tasha Smith.

Her TPH Entertainment banner also has television and film agreements with Fox Entertainment Studios and Netflix.

MS. PAT/BET

Ms. Pat Brings Her Unfiltered Comedy to VH1

Comedian Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams-Lee is bringing her signature humor to VH1.

She’ll host “America’s Funniest People,” premiering Monday, November 16, with back-to-back episodes at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Two new episodes will air weekly.

Produced by the team behind “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” the competition features viral clips, outrageous pranks and social media mishaps.

Three content creators will compete for a cash prize in each episode.

“I love that America’s Funniest People is a real clip show with a whole lot of Ms. Pat in it,” Williams-Lee said.

“It’s funny, and I get to do what I do best – say what everybody else is thinking.”

The hosting gig expands her Paramount relationship through a BET Studios deal covering producing, writing and performing.

Ms. Pat will also return for Season 6 of her Emmy-nominated sitcom “The Ms. Pat Show” and Season 4 of “Ms. Pat Settles It.”

Brandy

Brandy, Lena Waithe and Byron Allen Lead Ebony Power 100 Honors

Brandy, Lena Waithe and Byron Allen are among six special honorees at the 2026 Ebony Power 100 Gala.

The celebration takes place November 9 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Joining them in the Power 100 Court are basketball player Flau’jae Johnson, culinary influencer Keith Lee and NASA Astronaut Emeritus Victor Glover.

Each will receive an individual tribute reflecting this year’s theme, “The Stories We Shape.”

“For more than 80 years, Ebony has kept the record of the people moving Black America forward, and the court is that record at its most vivid,” said Ebony CEO Eden Bridgeman.

The ceremony features an immersive experience called “La Cour,” inspired by historical royal courts.

Grammy winners Kirk Franklin and T.I. will provide entertainment, opening and closing the evening, respectively.

T.I. is also among this year’s Power 100 Music Innovators.

NewsBits

From Henson’s latest television venture to Ms. Pat’s VH1 debut and Ebony’s celebration of influential Black figures, today’s NewsBits highlights entertainment careers reaching new milestones.

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