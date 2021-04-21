Dave Chappelle Announces ‘The Midnight Miracle’ Podcast with Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey

*Dave Chappelle has announced that he’s joining forces with the Luminary subscription podcast network to launch “The Midnight Miracle” with co-hosts Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey.

Per Complex, the trio will host thoughtful conversations with some of their close celebrity friends and cultural icons.

“Making a podcast isn’t the obvious next move for me, but it’s the right one,” Chappelle said in a release. “The Midnight Miracle gives you a look into how me and my friends process the world around us, and I think it will change the way listeners think of what a podcast can be.”

Here’s more about the podcast from Variety:

The show is described as salon style and features the three hosts and creators as well as their friends and featured guests. “The Midnight Miracle” was recorded during Chappelle’s 2020 Summer Camp at “The Shack” — a mechanic’s garage retrofitted as a clubhouse. The conversations are intermixed with sketches, impersonations, archival audio clips, and a soundtrack that includes music from Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, D’Angelo, Heatwave featuring Johnny Wilder, and more.

The show will be released on the Luminary channel and on Apple Podcasts when the platform debuts in May, according to the report. Kweli, Bey, and Chappelle edited more than 100 hours of recorded content for the podcast.

“‘The Midnight Miracle’ pushes the boundaries of podcasting, creating an audio experience listeners have never heard before. It is the exact type of project we built Luminary to support, and we are so excited to share it with listeners across the world,” said Simon Sutton, Luminary CEO.

“The Midnight Miracle” will premiere in the upcoming weeks and throughout the year with a summer hiatus.

In related news, Chappelle has revealed that Stevie Wonder had him considering moving to Africa.

“Now those in the room that knows Stevie personally he’s said this thing many times through the years that we’ve known him,” Chappelle told supermodel Naomi Campbell during her podcast, No Filter with Naomi. As noted by Blavity, the comedian was possibly referring to Wonder’s 1994 remarks about Ghana having “more sense of community” compared to America. “But this last time he said it, what he said was ‘I am moving to Ghana so that I can be valued and respected more’, that’s almost exactly the phrase he used,” Chappelle added.

“As a Black American, who amongst us is more valued and respected than Stevie Wonder?” Chappelle asks. “The idea that he would feel this way at this stage in his life and career…I think that Stevie is the soul of American culture and if the soul leaves the body then this thing is dead. I thought I’ll follow him over there, or I’ll go myself. I’ll do it for him.”

