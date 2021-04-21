Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: The Fading Singer

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

This A-list singer who is also a new mom, is having a tough time finding people to work with because she is so outspoken in her beliefs, which can be very controversial at times. While other artists have cranked out music during COVID, she hasn’t been able to and is fading from the public’s memory

Can you guess who the A-list singer is? Sound off in the comments. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

