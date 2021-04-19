Father of Lil Nas X Defends Him from Blacklash About Refusing to Help Drug Addict Mother

*Lil Nas X and his father have spoken out about a viral video showing the rapper’s mother on the streets begging for money.

The disturbing clip prompted his fan to criticize the hip-hop star, accusing him of not taking care of his family. The backlash started when Neighborhood Talk posted the clip of Nas X’s mother on their Instagram account.

Here’s more from Monsters and Critics:

Nas’s mother is shown standing at a busy intersection, wearing a yellow tee-shirt and light-washed jeans while holding a sign that presumably reads “feed me.”

The driver capturing the video can be heard adding commentary like, “Isn’t that Lil Nas’s mama?” and expressing profanity against the performer.

The video shows the driver asking the woman to confirm her identification. Although her response is inaudible, it is presumed that she shares that she is, indeed, the mother of the singer.

In response, the driver says, “I knew I recognized you from somewhere.”

Neighborhood Talk wrote, “Praying that some healing takes place on both parts. We don’t know the backstory but hopefully, they work things out. Lil Nas did speak about his upbringing on Tik Tok and he definitely had it rough. He did pay for his mother to go to rehab but it didn’t go well.”

Lil Nas X has previously spoken about his mother’s drug addiction. Since the clip of his mom has gone viral, both Nas X and his father, gospel singer Robert Stafford, have publicly addressed the clip.

Stafford shared an image of his ex-wife and his son on his Instagram account, along with the caption, “Despite what people say @lilnasx is the greatest kid a parent can be blessed with. Although his mom is in a struggle with an addiction she’s still a queen and he goes through great lengths to make sure we’re taking care of.”

He added, “Those who have family members and friends dealing with addiction understand that there ain’t enough money you can throw at this situation to make it right. I don’t usually address personal issues publicly but felt like this needed to be.

“Please join us in keeping her in your prayers And to those out there trying to create a false story you won’t prosper.”

Lil Nas X also broke his silence in a since-deleted tweet, writing, “Paint me as the bad guy all you want, but at the end of the day, you don’t know me outside of this internet s**t.”

