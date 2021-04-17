Saturday, April 17, 2021
Barney Dale Harris: Charter School Coach Killed in Shootout with Drug Cartel in NC / VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Barney Dale Harris
Barney Dale Harris

*It looks like somebody as hooked up the wrong people and ish went left. Real left. That’s the thinking regarding a Union County, North Carolina school teacher who was killed in a shootout involving a drug cartel.

The incident went down at a mobile home park on Thursday, April 8 at 12:52 a.m. Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found two people shot inside the trailer, WBT reported.

The teacher we referenced up top was Barney Dale Harris who was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, Alonso Beltran Lara was taken to a local hospital, but later passed away from his injuries.

Harris was a teacher and coach at Union Academy Charter School. The school provided a statement after news broke of the incident:

”Union Academy’s first priority is caring for and protecting our students and staff. Earlier today, law enforcement released details about last week’s death of one of our teachers, Barney Dale Harris II. The Union Academy family was shocked and devastated to hear the information and will continue to focus on supporting our students and families. Any questions about the investigation should be directed to law enforcement.”

Here’s what WBTV is reporting:

Alamance County Sheriff’s Office detectives processed the crime scene gathering evidence, and have determined that both men (Harris and Lara) were a part of separate criminal enterprises.

The sheriff says Lara was believed to be a drug runner for the Sinaloa New Generation Cartel and the trailer was believed to be the stash house.

Investigators believe Harris and a team of people were at the home to steal drugs and money. At some point, deputies say there was a shootout leading to the deaths of Harris and Lara.

During the course of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office seized 1.2 kilograms of suspected cocaine, five guns and about $7,000 in cash.

Two vehicles that were involved in the incident were also found – one in Guilford County and one in Alamance County.

Meanwhile, another person connected to the crime, Steven Alexander Stewart, Jr., was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary in relation to the Barney Harris shooting incident.

Stewart was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the Alamance County Detention Center without bond and had a first appearance in court on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Juan Daniel Salinas Lara is also wanted in reference to this case and has active warrants for trafficking in cocaine.

