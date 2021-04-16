Sean Hannity Catches Heat for Calling Seventh-grader Adam Toledo a ’13-Year-Old Man’

*Sean Hannity is catching heat for describing Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old killed shot and killed by Chicago police on March 29, as a “13-year-old man.”

Just ahead of the release of police bodycam footage of the deadly encounter, Hannity said on his radio show: “We are awaiting the release this hour of Chicago Police bodycam footage that captured the fatal police shooting of a young 13-year-old man by the name of Adam Toledo. And if social media is any indication, there’s a lot of chatter today about possible unrest. I hope it doesn’t happen but with Chicago’s track record, every weekend — you know, I guess, you’d have to go with the odds, considering there are dozens and dozens of shootings and killings every weekend in Chicago — that this might not be particularly good.”

As one Twitter user noted, Hannity calling a seventh-grade Latino boy a “man” is a page right out of the same ole racist playbook: Black boys are always men and white men are always good old boys.

“Mr. Hannity: Adam Toledo was not a ’13 year-old-man.’ He was a child. You make me ill,” actor George Takei tweeted.

Twitter users were quick to point out how Fox News framed Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter Kyle Rittenhouse as “a little boy,” with former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi once calling him “a little boy out there trying to protect his community,” when he killed two people during a Black Lives Matter protest.

As we’re all reacting to Sean Hannity describing Adam Toledo as a “13 year old man”, flashback to how Pam Bondi described then-17 year old Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two people, on Hannity’s show: “You’ve got a little boy out there trying to protect his community…” pic.twitter.com/3m9o8pBwsR — Ethan Grey (@_EthanGrey) April 15, 2021

We reported earlier, body-cam footage released Thursday shows a Chicago police officer fatally shooting Toledo as he raised his hands into the air. The teenager appears to toss a gun before turning to face the cop moments before the shooting.

Speaking at a televised news conference ahead of the video’s release, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, described the footage as “excruciating.”

Toledo was shot in the chest and killed by police on March 29 following a foot pursuit by officers who were responding to gunshots that were picked up by a police audio scanner. Police encountered Toledo and 21-year-old Ruben Roman, who fled the scene. When the officer catches up to the teen, he orders him to raise his hands and yells, “Drop it, drop it.” The officer fires a single shot to Toledo’s chest as the teen raises his empty hands.

Police have said a semi-automatic pistol was recovered a few feet away from the victim. Lightfoot said there was “no evidence” Toledo fired the weapon before he was shot.