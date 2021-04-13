RIP Model/Actress Gerren Taylor, Star of BET’s ‘Baldwin Hills,’ Dead at 30

*Model/actress Ashley “Gerren” Taylor, who starred on BET’s “Baldwin Hills,” died Sunday at the age of 30. Details about her cause of death were immediately available.

“The entire BET family mourns the passing of one of our own, Ms. Ashley Gerren Taylor, beloved star of BET’s Baldwin Hills,” BET wrote in a statement. “The untimely passing of such a young, bright light is difficult to process. BET’s thoughts and prayers go out to Ashley’s friends and family during this time.”

The sad news was also shared on Twitter Sunday evening, with reality TV star Ray Cunningham tweeting “Just got the worst news ever and I’m still not processing it fully,” he wrote on Sunday alongside a video of the pair. “I’ve known @mstaylorxo since 2006, the #BaldwinHills cast was like the little sisters and brothers to #CollegeHill ❤️ I was sneaking her into parties with me.”

Cunningham has appeared on BET’s “College Hill” and “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood.” He later shared a photo of himself and Taylor together along with the caption: “Unfortunate circumstances. We love you Gerren.”

READ MORE: Brown STEM Girl: Alana Wicker, 12, to Attend Arizona State University Toward NASA Dream Job (Watch)

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Ashley Gerren Taylor who has recently passed. BET family is FOREVER ❤️🕊 #BaldwinHills #BETRemembers pic.twitter.com/BxS1BXsAVV — BET (@BET) April 12, 2021

Gerren’s “Baldwin Hills” co-star Moriah Johnson, son of former NBA player Marques Johnson, called Taylor a “beautiful and confident soul.”

“Still can’t believe it.. Feels like I’ve lost a piece of my childhood. It’s difficult to comprehend the brevity of life at times, and so we must live and love as best we can while we can,” Johnson wrote. “Sending my love and prayers to the Taylor family and all affected by this untimely loss. Such a beautiful and confident soul. Enjoy your rest.”

Model Nia Riley also paid tribute to Taylor in an Instagram post, calling her “the most solid friend ever.”

“My beautiful supermodel angel!” she wrote. “12 years ago you entered my life being nothing but one of my most solid friends ever!! I’m so heartbroken! I’ll never get over this, I don’t understand. I love you, I’m going to miss you even more! 💔🙏🏽🕊🥺 Pray for @mstaylorxo family please! Love you all!”

According to Essence, Taylor was the mother to a 7-year-old daughter.