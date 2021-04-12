Monday, April 12, 2021
Vin Diesel’s Dominican Republic Neighbors Say His Security is TOO Aggressive!

By Fisher Jack
Vin Diesel - GettyImages-1206538558-1601007268
Vin Diesel

*Vin Diesel’s neighbors in the Dominican Republic are fed up with his security guards’ antics and they say the men are making things very difficult to live in the community.

The actor’s security guards are allegedly causing some issues in the neighborhood and a neighbor told TMZ that the final straw occurred on Easter Sunday. They said the twelve security guards blocked the road, preventing pedestrians and drivers on both ends so Vin Diesel and his kids could ride their bicycles and take photos. Additionally, a letter was sent to Vin Diesel’s home listing out the issues his security guards have been causing at the gated community in Fundadores Juanillo Beach.

One of the paragraphs reads, “I am sure that in Los Angeles where you live, precisely because of your artistic prominence you would not dare, nor allowed to take such liberties to establish your own norms for your benefit in disregard for your neighbors’ rights, as you and your guards would be detained for unlawful behavior. Plus the public scandal.”

Fisher Jack

