Stylist Reveals Justin Timberlake Pushed for ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’ with Janet Jackson

*The stylist who worked with Janet Jackson for her infamous 2004 Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake has revealed that it was Timberlake who pushed for the “wardrobe malfunction” that made international headlines.

Wayne Scot Lukas, stylist to the stars, told Page Six that Timberlake wanted to outdo Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera, who made jaws drop when they kissed during their performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Page Six writes, “Lukas told us that the original concept was for Jackson to be in a pearl G-string” similar to the one worn by actress Kim Cattrall in an episode of “Sex and the City”.

“Janet was going to be in a Rocha dress, and [Justin] was going to step on the back of her dress to reveal her butt in this pearl G-string,” Lukas told the outlet. But “the outfit changed a couple of days before, and you saw the magic.”

During their Super Bowl halftime show, Timberlake ripped open the top of Jackson’s outfit, briefly exposing her breast. He would later call the incident a “wardrobe malfunction.”

“I wouldn’t call it a wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do,” Lukas said.

Meanwhile, back in February, after catching heat from Britney Spears fans over the new documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” Timberlake issued an apology to the singer and to Janet Jackson, EURweb reported.

Timberlake and Spears dated from 1999 to 2002. His “Cry Me A River” video features a Spears lookalike with Justin singing about her cheating on him. As noted by Page Six, Diane Sawyer asked Spears about the video in a 2003 interview and she started crying. That clip is featured in “Framing Britney Spears,” and fans of the pop star have been giving JT hell for weeks now.

In a lengthy message posted on Instagram, Timberlake finally responded to the hate. He also addressed he and Jackson’s controversial nip-slip performance at the Super Bowl.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” Timberlake wrote.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from,” he said.

Jackson fans have long accused Timberlake of not having her back during the backlash following their Super Bowl performance. In 2006, he told MTV: “If you consider it 50-50, then I probably got 10 percent of the blame. I think America is harsher on women. I think America is unfairly harsh on ethnic people.”