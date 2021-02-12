Friday, February 12, 2021
Justin Timberlake Apologizes to Ex Britney Spears, Janet Jackson: ‘I Will Do Better’

By Ny MaGee
Justin timberlake apology

*After catching heat from Britney Spears fans over the new documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” Justin Timberlake has issued an apology to the singer and Janet Jackson.

Timberlake and Spears dated from 1999 to 2002. His “Cry Me A River” video features a Spears lookalike with Justin singing about her cheating on him. As noted by Page Six, Diane Sawyer asked Spears about the video in a 2003 interview and she started crying. That clip is featured in “Framing Britney Spears,” and fans of the pop star have been giving JT hell for weeks now.

In a lengthy message posted on Instagram on Friday, he finally responded to the hate. Justin also addressed he and Jackson’s controversial nip-slip performance at the Super Bowl in 2004.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” Timberlake wrote. Check out his full post below.

Justin timberlake apology

Justin timberlake apology

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from,” he said.

Jackson fans have long accused Timberlake of not having her back during the backlash following their Super Bowl performance. In 2006, he told MTV: “If you consider it 50-50, then I probably got 10 percent of the blame. I think America is harsher on women. I think America is unfairly harsh on ethnic people.”

justin timberlake & janet jackson1

Jackson also told Oprah that same year that Timberlake let her down.

“All the emphasis was put on me, not on Justin. We were friends … And I’m very loyal and friendship is very important to me, and certain things you just don’t do to friends,” she said.

A source close to Timberlake told Page Six his apology to Jackson and Spears “isn’t about publicity.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

