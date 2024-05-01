Prince Wrote ‘When Doves Cry’ for Apollonia 6 Member

*Late music icon Prince allegedly wrote his hit song “When Doves Cry,” for Vanity 6/ Apollonia 6 member Susan Moonsie, I Love Old School Music reports.

The outlet writes, “Susan was the ‘shy persona’ of the trio, and Prince actually created Vanity 6 around her when he put the group together. He allegedly wrote the song about their up-and-down relationship and it’s also alleged that Prince wrote the song, “Private Joy,” about Susan Moonsie as well.”

Another popular 80s song from Timex Social Club, their hit song “Rumours,” included a line about Susan, per the report. The lyric was: “Did you hear that one about Susan, some say she’s just a tease. In a camisole she’s six feet tall. She’ll knock you to your knees.”

Apparently, the lead singer of the group previously confirmed that Moonsie was the inspiration behind the verse.

Here’s more from ILOSM:

Those who were close to Prince and Susan say their relationship was rocky– they’d break up, then make up…and then break up again, but they allegedly loved each other deeply. Like we said, Prince and Susan were high school sweethearts first – before the fame and money – so maybe that’s why their love was so unbreakable.

Unsurprisingly, their relationship often had issues because of Prince’s alleged relationships with a few other singers who came onto to the scene after Susan.

In related news, director Ryan Coogler is working on a feature musical about the late-great Prince for Proximity Media.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project has been under development since 2018 and features a script penned by Bryan Edward Hill. Coogler will produce the musical for Universal Pictures.

