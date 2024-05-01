Wednesday, May 1, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Prince Wrote ‘When Doves Cry’ for Apollonia 6 Member
By Ny MaGee
0

*Late music icon Prince allegedly wrote his hit song “When Doves Cry,” for Vanity 6/ Apollonia 6 member Susan Moonsie, I Love Old School Music reports. 

The outlet writes, “Susan was the ‘shy persona’ of the trio, and Prince actually created Vanity 6 around her when he put the group together. He allegedly wrote the song about their up-and-down relationship and it’s also alleged that Prince wrote the song, “Private Joy,” about Susan Moonsie as well.”

Another popular 80s song from Timex Social Club, their hit song “Rumours,” included a line about Susan, per the report. The lyric was: “Did you hear that one about Susan, some say she’s just a tease. In a camisole she’s six feet tall. She’ll knock you to your knees.” 

Apparently, the lead singer of the group previously confirmed that Moonsie was the inspiration behind the verse.

Susan Moonsie
Susan Moonsie /Tumblr

Here’s more from ILOSM:

Those who were close to Prince and Susan say their relationship was rocky– they’d break up, then make up…and then break up again, but they allegedly loved each other deeply. Like we said, Prince and Susan were high school sweethearts first – before the fame and money – so maybe that’s why their love was so unbreakable.

Unsurprisingly, their relationship often had issues because of Prince’s alleged relationships with a few other singers who came onto to the scene after Susan.

In related news, director Ryan Coogler is working on a feature musical about the late-great Prince for Proximity Media. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project has been under development since 2018 and features a script penned by Bryan Edward Hill. Coogler will produce the musical for Universal Pictures.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Ryan Coogler to Produce Feature Musical About Prince

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Matt Barnes & Anansa Sims on Navigating Love & Blended Families ‘The Barnes Bunch’ | WATCH
Next article
UFC’s Michael Chandler Faces Backlash Over Approach to Raising Black Adopted Sons | Video

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Broadway

‘The Wiz’ Revival Returns to Broadway with Star Studded Premiere – An Ode to Black Excellence | PicsVideos

Parenting

What’s Wrong with You, Fool?! – Doja Cat Can’t Understand Why Parents Bring Their ‘Mistakes,’ Err, Children to Her Raunchy Show | WATCH

Sports

Simone Biles is ‘Pretending’ to be As Famous as Caitlin Clark is Jason Whitlock’s Latest Public Show of Stupidity | WATCH

Legal

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Ex-Video Guy’s Claim She Made Him Watch Her Have Sex w/Woman! | VIDEO

Domestic Violence

The Rise and Fall of Danielle Johnson: Once an LA Astrology Maven – Now a Solar Eclipse Assassin | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming