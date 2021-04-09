Friday, April 9, 2021
The Pulse of Entertainment: Producer Fishburn Releases ‘Jesus, Dance with Me’ on Devine Jamz

By Eunice Moseley
Producer/songwriter Fishburn releases ‘Jesus, Dace with Me’ single on Devine Jamz.

*“I’m a producer. I write all the songs,” said Russ Fishburn when questioned about his new single “Jesus, Dance with Me” (Devine Jamz) which has lovely female vocals throughout. He continued, laughing a little, “I can carry a tune, but you don’t want to hear me live. I know my limitations. I can’t sing professionally so sometimes I get a female and sometimes I get a male singer.”

Known as Fishburn, as a producer and songwriter he is always looking for singers.

“Now days they have websites that showcases singers,” he informed me.

Fishburn, who is also a DJ, is a Christian, Christian Pop and Pop Electronic songwriter. His songs have garnered positions as Billboard chart-toppers.

“This song came out of the blue last fall,” Fishburn pointed out. “The release landed on my dad’s birthday, he passed three years ago. I had the melody before. Then I had the song titles written down.”

Fishburn said he decided to go with “Jesus, Dance with Me.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Rare 1938 Comic Featuring Superman’s First Appearance Sells for $3.25M

“The lyrics? Well, one of the ways I was copping (with his father’s passing) was to read 12 – 15 books of people near death for three hours to 30 minutes,” he continued. “For all it wasn’t their time and they lived to tell about it. They saw lots of similar things. I took a lot of the descriptions of what the people said, about the colors up there. They say they can’t even describe it and how they all were young again.” www.FishburnMusic.com www.DevineJamz.net

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Eunice Moseley, MS, MBA, MPhil has an estimated weekly readership of over ¼ million with The Pulse of Entertainment. She is also a Public Relations Strategist and Business Management Consultant at Freelance Associates, and is Promotions Director (at-large) for The Baltimore Times. www.ThePulseofEntertainment.com. EVENTS: “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference (ULMII), founded by Eunice in 1999, is into its 22nd year. Next events are coming to Baltimore Saturday April 17, 2021 at Security Square Mall via Zoom Conferencing and Los Angeles Saturday, November 6, 2021 via Zoom Video Conferencing. The ULMII event is a free entertainment conference offering a Business Management Panel Q&A Session, a Talent Showcase and Talent Competition (vocal, songwriting, dance and acting) where aspiring artists have a chance to receive over $15,000 valued in prizes/product/services.  Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or to RSVP for Zoom Access email [email protected]

