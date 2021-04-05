Media Links Noah Green to Nation of Islam After Capitol Incident, Louis Farrakhan Remains Silent

*Conservatives and white media outlets appear to be pressed over Minister Louis Farrakhan remaining silent following reports that Noah Green, the Black man who was fatally shot by police in Washington, D.C., identified himself as a follower of the Nation of Islam.

EUR.com previously reported that officer William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran, and 25-year-old suspect Noah Green of Indiana, both died following a vehicle ramming attack at the Capitol complex. According to Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman, around 1 p.m. on Friday, a vehicle with Virginia plates slammed into two officers at a vehicle checkpoint on Constitution Avenue on the North side of the Capitol complex.

According to Pittman, Green then “exited the vehicle with knife in hand” and lunged toward police. Capitol Police say the officers then opened fire, fatally wounding the suspect.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries,” Pittman said. “This has been a very difficult time for the Capitol Police department. I ask that you keep our U.S. Capitol Police family in your prayers.”

Shortly after Pittman confirmed the death of the Capitol Police officer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the Capitol flown at half-staff in his honor.

Per Newsweek, on his now-deleted Facebook page, Green said he was a “Follower of Farrakhan.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated the Nation of Islam as a hate group.

“To be honest these past few years have been tough, and these past few months have been tougher,” Green wrote on March 17. “I have been faced with some of the biggest, unimaginable tests in my life. I am now after I left my job party due to afflictions, but ultimately, in search of a spiritual journey. I haven’t had much to lean on the past few months, I’ve been faced with fear, hunger, loss of wealth, and diminution of fruit.”

“My faith is one of the only things that has been able to carry me through these times and my faith is centered on the belief on the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah, the final divine reminder in our midst,” he added. “I consider him my spiritual father. Without his guidance, his word, and his teachings that I’ve picked up along the way, I would’ve been unable to continue.”

In a follow-up post, Green said Farrakhan was “here to save me and the rest of humanity, even if it means facing death.”

The Nation of Islam has not issued a statement about Green or the incident at the Capitol at the time of writing.