SAG Awards: Actors of Color Sweep All 4 Individual Film Categories for 1st Time Ever (View Full Winners List & Speeches)

*The late Chadwick Boseman looks to be a step closer to his first Oscar nomination, as the Screen Actors Guild Awards are usually seen as an indicator of who will receive Oscar attention.

While the Netflix film “The Trial of the Chicago 7” won the biggest prize – best ensemble cast in a motion picture – during a historic night for actors of color at Sunday’s virtual ceremony, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” co-stars Boseman and Viola Davis took home best lead actor trophies. For the first time, actors of color swept all four individual film categories.

Boseman’s widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, quoted her husband when accepting his award: “If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind.”

Chadwick Boseman’s widow Simone Ledward Boseman’s acceptance speech:



Viola Davis’ acceptance speech:



Rounding out the historic four “acting” winners, Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor for “Judas and the Black Messiah” and Yuh-jung Youn earned supporting actress for “Minari,” becoming the first Asian winner of an individual SAG acting award for a movie.

“This one’s for Chadwick Boseman and this one’s for Fred Hampton,” Kaluuya said in his acceptance speech honoring the “Da 5 Bloods” actor he was competing against, as well as Kaluuya’s role as Hampton, the real-life Illinois Black Panther chairman he portrays in “Black Messiah.”

Daniel Kaluuya’s acceptance speech:



Yuh-jung Youn’s acceptance speech:



In TV categories, “Schitt’s Creek” won best comedy ensemble and star Catherine O’Hara took best comedy actress. “The Crown” earned best drama cast , “Ozark” star Jason Bateman and “The Crown’s” Gillian Anderson snagged best drama actor trophies, and “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis continued his award season domination by nabbing best comedy actor.

View all the SAG winners from Sunday’s livestreamed pre-show and televised special below:

MOVIES

Ensemble cast

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night in Miami”

WINNER: “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Actor

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Actress

Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”

WINNER: Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Supporting actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Supporting female actor

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

WINNER: Yuh-jung Youn, “Minari”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Stunt ensemble

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

WINNER: “Wonder Woman 1984”

TELEVISION

Ensemble in a drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

WINNER: “The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

Ensemble in a comedy series

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

WINNER: “Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Actor in a drama series

WINNER: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Actress in a drama series

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Actor in a comedy series

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

WINNER: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

WINNER: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Actress in a TV movie or miniseries

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Stunt ensemble

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

WINNER: “The Mandalorian”

“Westworld”