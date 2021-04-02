Car Rams Into Police at US Capitol Barricade; Officer and Knife-Wielding Suspect Killed (Video)

*Flags will be lowered to half staff at the U.S. Capitol today for the second time in nearly three months over loss suffered by the Capitol Police.

Officer William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran, and 25-year-old suspect Noah Green of Indiana are both dead following a vehicle ramming attack at the Capitol complex. According to Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman, around 1 p.m. a vehicle with Virginia plates slammed into two officers at a vehicle checkpoint on Constitution Avenue on the North side of the Capitol complex.

According to Pittman, the suspect then “exited the vehicle with knife in hand” and lunged toward police. Capitol Police say the officers then opened fire, fatally wounding the suspect.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries,” Pittman said. “This has been a very difficult time for the Capitol Police department. I ask that you keep our U.S. Capitol Police family in your prayers.”

Shortly after Pittman confirmed the death of the Capitol Police officer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the Capitol flown at half-staff in his honor.

Watch below: