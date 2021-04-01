Tyra Banks Launches SMiZE Ice Cream in Six Flavors

*Tyra Banks has launched her ice cream brand called SMiZE and each pint comes with a delicious surprise!.

The sweet treat comes in six flavors: “Brownies, I Love You”, “Caramel Cookie Queen”, “Strawberry BirthYAY! Cake”, “Purple Cookie Mon-Star & Me”, “Salted Caramel King” and “The Best Vanilla I Ever Had,” PEOPLE reports.

“Myself and our ice cream scientists are taking the photos that you see on social media! Literally right now,” she said. “[The] mug of pecan ice cream, that is a white mug from my house and I ordered can stickers and put them all on it myself. I mean, this is some back-in-the-day stuff, but it’s a startup.”

The launch is a long-time coming for Banks, who says she used to bond with her mother while eating the frozen treat.

“We used to go to Häagen-Dazs on Friday nights and sit in the car and I’d eat my coffee ice cream and she’d eat her chocolate and we talk about everything,” she said.

Banks began working on her ice cream brand fifteen years ago, and it was set to be a popup feature in her ModelLand theme park until the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down and delayed its opening.

“We were supposed to open May 1st of last year, and we all know what happened. The world never got to see this place. It’s still there, [but] the lights are turned off. The tech is not on, the sound, and the actors, everybody’s gone. When the world is ready for it, we will open,” she said.

“When you have to shut down a business, there’s so much crazy and drama and just a lot of challenges and it was really messing with my team,” Banks added. “We went from 100 people to four people and we decided: ‘Let’s stop playing defense and start playing offense. What can we do now to create jobs again? What can we do now during this pandemic that can bring hope to our team and happiness to people?'”

That’s when she decided to drop SMiZE Cream. “I was like, ‘What if we do that now?’ And it was all hands on deck” Banks said.

“I thought, ‘The world right now is hurting. What if we gave them a surprise?'”

Banks coined the phrase “Smize” (to “smile with your eyes”) back when she was hosting “America’s Next Top Model.” The Smize ice cream pints are currently only available at Santa Monica Place, check out the Instagram page for hours.

When Banks celebrated her return to Sports Illustrated for her Swimsuit cover in 2019, she noted her love for desserts.

“I thought I needed to drop 30 pounds. I thought I had to look the same. Then the ice cream called my name,” she captioned her SI cover on Instagram. “Yep, all flavors. From Butter Pecan to Matcha to Coffee. I love me some ice cream and I just couldn’t say no to it when I heard it calling. ‘TyTy, Come eat me…’ from my mom’s freezer.”

“This is me in @si_swimsuit today. Ice Screaming from mountain tops, ‘Screw cookie cutter beauty!’ ” Banks said. “Yes, we should exercise. Stay healthy. Take our vitamins. But sometimes we can give ourselves permission to work out with a scoop of frozen deliciousness in our hands.”