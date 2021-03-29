Monday, March 29, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Black History

Car Parade Held for Tuskegee Airman William Fauntroy Jr.’s 95th B’Day (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

tuskegee airman turns 95
Tuskegee Airman William T. Fauntroy celebrates his 95th birthday (WJLA)

*One of the original Tuskegee Airmen turned 95 in style Sunday with a car parade befitting his trailblazing service to this country.

Seated on the front porch of his Northeast Washington home with a Washington Football Team blanket keeping him cozy, William T. Fauntroy was saluted by socially distant passing cars as he was joined by the East Coast Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc., the North Woodridge Citizens Association, family, friends and neighbors.

Fauntroy was born on March 26, 1926, at the Columbia Hospital for Women in D.C. He volunteered for the U.S. Army Air Corps Reserves on Feb. 1, 1944. A few months later on May 16, 1944, Fauntroy was inducted in the Army Air Corps at Camp Lee in Petersburg, Virginia. After completing basic training at Keesler Field, MS, Fauntroy was assigned to Tuskegee Army Air Field in July 1944 as a pre-aviation cadet.

In May 1945, Fauntroy was placed in a class for training as a single-engine pilot including 10 weeks of pre-flight training, 10 weeks of primary flying, 10 weeks of basic flying, and 10 weeks of advanced flying. After Fauntroy completed three-fourths of his total flying training, World War II ended. All aviation cadets were declared a “surplus,” and given the choice of staying in service or being discharged. Fauntroy opted to be discharged from Andrews Army Air Base as an aviation cadet on Nov. 8, 1945.

Fauntroy – who also attended Howard University – later became the first African-American civil engineer hired by what would later become the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. He was the urban planner for the portion of the subway system built in D.C.

Watch his 95th birthday celebration below:

Previous articleVideo Shows Maryland Officers Handcuffing, Threatening 5-Year-Old Boy [WATCH]
Next articleDon’t Bet on Derek Chauvin Being Convicted for the Murder of George Floyd. Here’s Why.
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Joyner Lucas Goes At Lil Nas X Who’s Ready with His Clapback!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Joyner Lucas is the latest celebrity to weigh in on Lil Nas X’s sexed-up “Montero” music video and just like many, he’s not feeling...
Read more
Social Heat

Tessica Brown (‘Gorilla Glue Girl’) and Her Fiancé Announce Her Pregnancy

Fisher Jack - 0
*Congratulations are in order for Tessica Brown aka “Gorilla Glue Girl” and her fiancé, Dewitt Madison, as Brown is pregnant, with the couple expecting...
Read more
Social Heat

Caroline Wanga: From Target Intern to ESSENCE Chief Executive Officer

Fisher Jack - 0
*Caroline Wanga worked her way up the ranks at Target while raising her daughter and fighting stereotypes. That's why she stepped away from roughly 15...
Read more
Social Heat

NBA YoungBoy Catches Indictment: Possession of A Firearm by A Felon

Fisher Jack - 0
*NBA Young Boy has been indicted on two charges related to his September 2020 arrest including possession of a firearm by a felon. YoungBoy...
Read more
Social Heat

Derrick Jaxn ‘Apologizes’ For Cheating on His Wife, Blames Relationship With God

Fisher Jack - 0
*After a woman named Candice De Medeiros exposed relationship guru Derrick Jaxn for cheating on his wife, he’s been under fire. After first denying...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO