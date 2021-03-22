Monday, March 22, 2021
Atlanta Police Detain Latino Man for Two Hours After He Escapes Spa Shooting Where Wife Died

By Ny MaGee
*A Latino man was reportedly handcuffed and detained for two hours after the deadly spa shootings in Atlanta because authorities considered him a suspect. 

According to a Slate report, Mario González and his wife Delaina Ashley Yaun had gone to the Youngs Asian Spa together. As the two waited in separate rooms for their massages, González heard gunfire. His niece, Jessica, told The Daily Mail that her uncle “screamed for his wife” as he tried to flee. When González made it outside, he was met by officers who placed him in handcuffs. 

“He was in the handcuffs for like two hours because they thought it might be him,” Jessica said of the conversations with her uncle following the incident. “He’s very upset and angry about that. He was handcuffed for something he didn’t do. I think it was a racial thing. He was the only one left in handcuffs.” 

READ MORE: Sheriff’s Deputy Who Said Spa Shooter Had ‘Bad Day’ Linked to Racist COVID Shirts

While detained, González received confirmation that his wife had died in the shooting. Robert Aaron Long, 21, is being held in connection with the killings at Youngs Asian Spa near the city of Woodstock, where four people died, and two spas in Atlanta, where he gunned down four Asian women.

Gonzalez reportedly pleaded with authorities for information about his wife. “He kept asking, ‘Where’s my wife? Where’s my wife?’ and nobody would give him an answer,” Jessica said. “He didn’t get any answers until a couple hours later.” 

Yaun was one of the four people fatally shot inside Youngs Asian Massage. 

“They took the most valuable thing I have in my life,” González told Mundo Hispanico. “He left me with only pain, the killer who killed my wife,” he added.

Long was arrested Tuesday night and told police he had a sex addiction and that the Asian women at the spas were “a temptation … that he wanted to eliminate,” said Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The two massage spas where Long went on his deadly rampage had been repeatedly targeted in police prostitution investigations over the years.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

