Thursday, March 18, 2021
Sheriff’s Deputy Who Said Spa Shooter Had ‘Bad Day’ Linked to Racist COVID Shirts

By Ny MaGee
*Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff’s office in Georgia is catching heat for appearing to defend the actions of the Atlanta Asian spa shooter, Robert Long, 21, telling reporters in a press conference on Wednesday that the suspect was having “a very bad day” when he committed the crimes.

Long, an alleged sex addict, reportedly admitted to killing eight people – six of whom were Asian women because he wanted to “take out that temptation,” Baxter said. Long reportedly admitted to the crimes but said his killing spree was “not racially motivated” 

“It sounds to me like these locations, he sees them as an outlet for him,” Baker said. “That it’s something that he shouldn’t be doing and an issue with porn, and that he was attempting to take out that temptation.”

He also minimized the gravity of the shootings by saying that Long was simply having a “very bad day.”

“When I spoke to the investigators, they interviewed him this morning and they got that impression, that, yes, he understood the gravity of it. And he was pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope. And yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Baker said.

Baker also noted that Long “did take responsibility for the shootings.”

“He said that early on once we began the interviews with him. He claims that these, and as the chief said, this is still early, but he does claim that it was not racially motivated,” Long continued.

After sparking online backlash over his comments and for implying that the victims were sex workers, Baker has now been exposed as being an anti-Asian racist. According to Complex, Baker previously promoted xenophobic graphic tees, one the read: “COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA.” 

“Place your order while they last,” a March 30 post was captioned.

“Love my shirt … Get yours while they last,” an April 2 post read.

According to The Daily Beast, the account selling the anti-Asian merch included photos of Capt. Baker in his uniform.

Meanwhile, Long has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault. Georgia authorities have yet to determine if the attack should be considered a hate crime. If the shooter was a Black man, it’s highly likely investigators would waste no time adding the hate crime charge to fuel the propaganda that Blacks are running around here randomly attacking members of Asian communities. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

