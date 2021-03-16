Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Estranged Son of Kirk Franklin Accuses Gosper Singer of Physical Abuse

By Ny MaGee
0

kerrion & kirk franklin1

*Kirk Franklin’s estranged son is now accusing his father of physical abuse following their weekend blowup that went viral.

EUR previously reported, Franklin and his son Kerrion Rashad (Franklin), who’s been estranged from the family for years, got into a heated argument which Kerrion leaked audio of the counter to social media.

“This is why I’m done. No father should speak to their children like this. If I have any issues it’s because of this type of treatment that I deal with behind closed doors,” Kerrion, 33, captioned in the Instagram upload. It’s important to note that nearly three years ago Kerrion called out his father, calling him“sneaky” and claiming he tried to “kill him.”

In the audio, Kirk can be heard cussing and threatening his son in several ways.

 “I’ll put my foot in your ass,” Kirk says at one point.

Kerrion interjects, “I dare you,” as the argument continued.

“I will break your neck ni*gga, don’t you ever disrespect me,” Franklin seems to shout toward the end of the clip.

READ MORE: A Conversation with Kirk Franklin About His New ‘Good Words’ Podcast [EUR Exclusive]

Franklin apologized on Twitter for the explicit language that he used during the conversation with his son.

“Many of you know I have an older son named Kerrion Franklin,” Kirk said on Saturday, before the recent abuse allegations. “In May, he’ll be 33. For many years, we’ve had a toxic relationship with him as a family. We tried for many years through counseling, through therapy, to try and rectify this private family matter.”

He added that he felt “disrespected” and lost his temper.

“I said words that were not appropriate and I am sincerely sorry to all of you,” Kirk said. “I sincerely apologize.”

When Rickey Smiley commented on the drama on his radio program, Kerrion responded by claiming counseling between him and his famous father came to a halt when the gospel singer “caused battery” and Kerrion pressed charges.

“Threatening to beat my ass in front of TMZ too? Call me a liar again and I’ll release more tape,” Kerrion said. “I’m giving you a chance to leave me alone. I said I was done, and here yaw come. Everyone except my family. Now I face the world. I am bringing awareness to #ParentalAbuse, this was never about canceling My dad, this was never to sabotage his entire career. This was a call to treat me better.” Check out his latest Instagram post below.

Franklin has yet to respond to his son’s most recent allegations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Swank Media LLC (@kerrionrashad)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

