Estranged Son of Kirk Franklin Accuses Gosper Singer of Physical Abuse

*Kirk Franklin’s estranged son is now accusing his father of physical abuse following their weekend blowup that went viral.

EUR previously reported, Franklin and his son Kerrion Rashad (Franklin), who’s been estranged from the family for years, got into a heated argument which Kerrion leaked audio of the counter to social media.

“This is why I’m done. No father should speak to their children like this. If I have any issues it’s because of this type of treatment that I deal with behind closed doors,” Kerrion, 33, captioned in the Instagram upload. It’s important to note that nearly three years ago Kerrion called out his father, calling him“sneaky” and claiming he tried to “kill him.”

In the audio, Kirk can be heard cussing and threatening his son in several ways.

“I’ll put my foot in your ass,” Kirk says at one point.

Kerrion interjects, “I dare you,” as the argument continued.

“I will break your neck ni*gga, don’t you ever disrespect me,” Franklin seems to shout toward the end of the clip.

READ MORE: A Conversation with Kirk Franklin About His New ‘Good Words’ Podcast [EUR Exclusive]

Why is Kirk Franklin’s 33 year old son releasing their convos? pic.twitter.com/X5UyvNj6nD — BallerAlert (@balleralert) March 14, 2021

Franklin apologized on Twitter for the explicit language that he used during the conversation with his son.

“Many of you know I have an older son named Kerrion Franklin,” Kirk said on Saturday, before the recent abuse allegations. “In May, he’ll be 33. For many years, we’ve had a toxic relationship with him as a family. We tried for many years through counseling, through therapy, to try and rectify this private family matter.”

He added that he felt “disrespected” and lost his temper.

“I said words that were not appropriate and I am sincerely sorry to all of you,” Kirk said. “I sincerely apologize.”

Kirk Franklin explains the current state of his relationship with his son Kerrion, who posted an explicit conversation between them online! pic.twitter.com/ZfJHMIT2dE — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 14, 2021

When Rickey Smiley commented on the drama on his radio program, Kerrion responded by claiming counseling between him and his famous father came to a halt when the gospel singer “caused battery” and Kerrion pressed charges.

“Threatening to beat my ass in front of TMZ too? Call me a liar again and I’ll release more tape,” Kerrion said. “I’m giving you a chance to leave me alone. I said I was done, and here yaw come. Everyone except my family. Now I face the world. I am bringing awareness to #ParentalAbuse, this was never about canceling My dad, this was never to sabotage his entire career. This was a call to treat me better.” Check out his latest Instagram post below.

Franklin has yet to respond to his son’s most recent allegations.