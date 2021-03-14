Shara Prophet: 6 Quick and Easy Ways to Reduce Anxiety / WATCH

*Anxiety is a real thing that much of the population is dealing with especially during the current times. In this article we will look at 6 quick and easy ways to help reduce anxiety and talk yourself off a ledge.

Step # 1: Become aware of your current state and acknowledge “I don’t like the way I am feeling right now.”

Step # 2: Remind yourself “this is a feeling not a fact. I am feeling out of control and unsafe, but it is a fact that in this moment, I am in a safe place and in no immediate danger.” Remember, feelings are unfixed traits that can be changed in an instant.

Step # 3: Identify how you want to feel instead. For example, “I feel like something bad is going to happen. I am afraid and feel out of control. I know there is no evidence of danger in this moment. Therefore, I can experience calm, peace, and feel in control.”

Step # 4: Identify the best way to move into the desired feeling or experience. Perhaps it is going for a walk, taking a sip of water, or using a physical anchor like placing your hand over your heart ❤

Step # 5: If all else fails, try this breathing exercise. Take 6 to 10 deep breaths in and out saying the word that represents your desired feeling on the slow exhale of each breath. For example, take a deep breath in and breathe out while saying the word “calm”.

Step # 6: Go do something healthy that makes you feel good and reinforces that calm feeling and being in control. Things like meditation, playing a sport, stretching, listening to your favorite music, or talking to a great friend are highly effective.

Most importantly, work with a professional who is trained in anxiety relief, to help you get to the root of the anxiety. Quick Symptomatic techniques like the ones above, work well but the goal is to be anxiety free. Being completely free of anxiety can happen when the root cause is dealt with. Remember, the root of your pain is the root of your healing.

Shara Prophet

https://opendoorhypnosis.com/

Shara Prophet, C.Ht. is an expert lecturer, author, Certified Hypnotherapist, and Mystic specializing in personal development and behavior modification. She is the founder of Open Door Hypnosis and The Mind Magic Institute. Shara created The Mind Magic Minute to teach people “cheat codes” to living a more peaceful and prosperous life. She was recently featured on OWN in the Dark Girl’s 2 Documentary.